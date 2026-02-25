Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: las vegas, Life Burns Faster, Metallica, Sphere Las Vegas

Metallica To Take Over The Sphere In Vegas In October

Metallica has ended months of speculation and announced a string of shows happening this October at the Sphere in Las Vegas

Article Summary Metallica announces October residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas after months of fan speculation

Shows dubbed Life Burns Faster feature No Repeat Weekends across multiple dates in October

The band promises an immersive experience using Sphere’s groundbreaking audio and visual tech

Tickets go on sale March 6, with options for single-night or two-night No Repeat Weekend passes

Metallica will take up residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas in October. The band has been rumored to be doing shows in the venue for months and months, and today they announced Life Burns Faster, a set of "No Repeat Weekends" that they have toured the world doing the last two years on October 1 and 3, 15 and 17, 22 and 24, and 29 and 31. Two-night No Repeat Weekend tickets and single-night tickets will go on sale March 6th at 10am PT. To register for tickets or for further information regarding pre-sales, enhanced experiences, travel packages, and more, visit here.

Metallica Will Use The Venue In Such Innovative Ways

"The band's Sphere residency will see live staples and surprises spanning the Metallica catalog, enhanced by the venue's immersive technologies that will allow fans to experience the sound and fury of the band's live performance in new experiential dimensions. Whether you've seen Metallica from the upper reaches of a stadium or arena, at an intimate club or theater gig or from the famed Snake Pit surrounded by the 360-degree M72 stage, Sphere's technology, including the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience; Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest; and multi-sensory 4D technology, will present a wholly unique and entirely new Metallica experience for all who attend — including James, Lars, Kirk and Robert.

Metallica co-founder/drummer Lars Ulrich commented, "About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in '23, I thought 'We have to do this, it's completely uncharted territory!' This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months' time, and way fuckin' psyched to go next level!"

As a huge fan, I would love to go to this for one show, but I doubt I will be able to. Fingers crossed!

