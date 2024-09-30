Posted in: Atlus, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, SEGA | Tagged: Kung Fu Tea, Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio Launches New Collaboration With Kung Fu Tea

Those of you who visit Kung Fu Tea will see a few new flavors, as they have a new collaboration with Metaphor: ReFantazio

Article Summary Metaphor: ReFantazio teams up with Kung Fu Tea for limited edition flavors till October 14.

Each of the four new drinks is inspired by characters from Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Purchasing these drinks gets you exclusive themed stickers while supplies last.

The limited-time flavors include Taro Slush, Mango Milk Tea, Almond Milk Tea, and Strawberry Lemon Green Tea.

SEGA and Atlus revealed they have launched a brand new collaboration between Metaphor: ReFantazio and Kung Fu Tea, which will have some new flavors for a limited time. Running until October 14, the company will have four flavors for you to choose from, each of them tied to a specific character in the series, complete with a special sticker for each one. They'll also be running an in-store sweepstakes to win a year of boba at Kung Fu Tea and one of three coveted Collector's Editions of the game on PS5. We have more info on the drinks below!

Kung Fu Tea x Metaphor: ReFantazio

Kung Fu Tea will delight customers with an in-store program featuring four drinks inspired by the main characters and companions from Metaphor: ReFantazio, as every customer who purchases one of the specially crafted drinks will receive an exclusive themed sticker with their purchase (while supplies last). Fans of the series will have the chance to collect all six sticker designs to celebrate the latest release!

Gallica's Taro Slush: Embark on a new adventure with Gallica in Metaphor: ReFantazio! Just like our spirited fairy companion, this Taro Slush is sweet with a hint of nuttiness, offering a delightful blend of flavor and sass.

Embark on a new adventure with Gallica in Metaphor: ReFantazio! Just like our spirited fairy companion, this Taro Slush is sweet with a hint of nuttiness, offering a delightful blend of flavor and sass. Strohl's Mango Milk Tea: Strohl's noble sense of justice in Metaphor: ReFantazio is perfectly reflected in the earthy sweetness of Oolong tea, complemented by the subtle tartness of Mango Milk Tea. A blend as balanced and righteous as his character.

Strohl's noble sense of justice in Metaphor: ReFantazio is perfectly reflected in the earthy sweetness of Oolong tea, complemented by the subtle tartness of Mango Milk Tea. A blend as balanced and righteous as his character. Heismay's Almond Milk Tea: Experience the richness of Heismay's story in Metaphor: ReFantazio with the smooth, balanced flavors of earl grey tea and sweet almond, perfectly capturing his gentle spirit.

Experience the richness of Heismay's story in Metaphor: ReFantazio with the smooth, balanced flavors of earl grey tea and sweet almond, perfectly capturing his gentle spirit. Hulkenberg Strawberry Lemon Green Tea: Hulkenberg's relentless drive in Metaphor: ReFantazio is captured in this invigorating lemonade. With the sweetness of strawberries and the eccentric touch of jasmine green tea, this blend is as bold and refreshing as her spirit.

