Midhaven Releases New Album: Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt

Indian metal trio Midhaven has released their latest concept album, Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt. This album deals with the idea of universal, cyclical time and how events within the time-space continuum continue to happen to us repeatedly. Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt was released on July 8th of this year.

Midhaven, based in Mumbai and comprised of band members Aditya Mohanan on guitars and vocalist, Aviraj Kumar on drums, Karan Kaul on vocals and guitars, and live bassist Jason D'Souza, recorded Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt in 2019 with plans to release it in the middle of 2020. However, the crippling effect that the COVID-19 pandemic had on India paused their plans to do so.

You can watch the music video for their second track, "Primal Song," on YouTube by clicking here.

According to a press release put out by the band:

The melancholic and anguished tracks "Codeman" and "Para Brahman" focus on the existential search for "the reason why," while the screams and cries of the past echo through "Primal Song" with its rage-induced lyrics and grimy vocals, conjuring images of man's animalistic need to maraud and destroy. "Zhitro" and "Mahakaal" are the heavyweights of the album, ushering in Indian elements of dark, experimental sounds that are at once groundbreaking and heavy. Riddled with references to the ancient past, "Mahakaal" is the running theme of the album – consuming the world we exist in.- and an homage to Shiva, the Hindu god known as the Destroyer.

You can find Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music, and other music streaming outlets by clicking here. What do you think about Midhaven and their new concept album? Give it a listen, then let us know your thoughts in the comments below!