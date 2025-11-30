Posted in: Nerd Food, NFL, Pop Culture | Tagged: Fantasy Football, football, Mike’s Hard Lemonade

Mike's Hard Lemonade Offers Fantasy Football Player Endorsement Deal

Do you have what it takes to earn a fantasy football player endorsement? Mike’s Hard Lemonade is looking for one special player

Article Summary Mike’s Hard Lemonade launches its first-ever fantasy football player endorsement competition.

Nominate your league commissioner for a shot at $25,000, a custom ring, and a letterman jacket.

All nominators receive discounts on Mike’s Hard Lemonade merchandise—no losers, only rewards.

Entries accepted nationwide through Dec. 9—celebrate those who keep fantasy football leagues thriving.

Do you think you have what it takes to be a pro at fantasy football? Enough to get an endorsement deal? Mike's Hard Lemonade is looking to do just that. The company is holding a compeittion as we speak for fantasy football players to show them you have what it takes to get an endorsement deal from them. Those who choose to compete will be vying for a $25k check, a letterman jacket, and a custom championship ring. We have the finer details from the announcment below as the competition is happening right now!

Mike's Hard Lemonade – Fantasy Football Player Endorsement

It's the first-ever brand sponsorship for fantasy commissioners—the ones who keep leagues alive—thanklessly organizing drafts, managing rosters, breaking up shady trades, tracking scores, collecting dues, and keeping the crew and the chaos under control all season, all for the love of the game. Through Dec. 9, fans nationwide can visit MikesFantasyEndorsementDeal.com to nominate their MVP commissioner for a chance to score the ultimate reward: a $25,000 check, a custom championship-style lemon(ade) ring, and a one-of-a-kind letterman jacket covered in bold Mike's patches with the winner's name stitched proudly across the back. It's the kind of cash—and bragging rights—usually reserved for the pros. And we're not leaving the rest of the league on the bench. Every player who nominates someone will score a discount on Mike's® merch—because unlike your fantasy league, there are no punishments here, only rewards.

"Mike's has always celebrated the ones who go hard, whether it's at a tailgate, winning the playoffs or giving it your all on draft night," said Kevin Brady, Vice President of Marketing, Mike's Hard Lemonade. "Fantasy football is as competitive as it gets, and if you're getting texts about trade collusion from half your league at 2 a.m., you deserve more than just bragging rights."

