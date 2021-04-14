Modelo & Brooklyn Nets Team Up For A New Shoe Collaboration

Modelo, who is the official import beer of the Brooklyn Nets, has teamed up with them for a new special collaboration on some exclusive shoes. The pair decided to go with New York footwear artist Dan "Mache" Gamache, who we recently highlighted as being the artist behind the new Brisk Iced Tea campaign, to help customize a limited number of low-top Nike sneakers as part of their celebration of the beer brand's partnership with the Nets. If you're not familiar with him, Mache is a footwear artist and designer who has been customizing shoes for nearly 20 years in New York. According to the team, Mache's Modelo Especial x Brooklyn Nets shoe design "nods to key elements from each brand, such as using gold coloring to represent Modelo's signature gold foil, and incorporating New York subway lines fans may take on their commutes to watch the Nets at Barclays Center."

As you can see from the images we have here, they have released a preview of the Modelo Especial x Brooklyn Nets shoe, and they're looking to give these away to some lucky fans. Those of you who happen to be 21+ and live in the New York area can visit ModeloSneakers.com from now through April 30th and can enter for a chance to win one of only 15 pairs of these custom shoes that have been made. You can't buy them anywhere, you can only win them through the contest. If you're into sneaker collecting, then this is basically a must-have. While the Nike's themselves aren't that rare, it's the design and the rarity of the promotion that's going to hike up the value when these land in the hands of winners.