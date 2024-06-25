Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Liquid Death, ozzy osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Warns About Boofing Liquid Death's Death Dust

In the latest promo from Liquid Death, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne warns the kids about the dangers of boofing things like Death Dust.

Liquid Death has released a brand new promo for their Death Dust products, as they got rock legend Ozzy Osbourne to make an appearance in the ad. Gaining another celebrity to promote their items, Ozzy sees a couple of teenagers on the street about to use some Death Dust, and warns them about the dangers of doing anything with it besides mixing it with water to drink it. Including boofing it, because he knows what the kids are into these days. Enjoy the promo as its just here for some dumb fun.

Liquid Death – Death Dust

Liquid Death is expanding its product lineup and entering a new category with the introduction of "Death Dust" – an electrolyte drink mix available in three flavors, including Severed Lime, Mango Chainsaw, and Convicted Melon. Death Dust helps you recover, whether that's from a long night out or a tough workout. You won't feel like a brain-dead, shriveled-up zombie anymore. These deranged sticks of electrolyte drink mix won't just brutally murder your thirst, they'll also pump you with enough essential vitamins and electrolytes that you'll rise from the dead and no longer be a flesh-eating zombie psychopath after a long night of partying. Use one packet per 12 oz for a sweeter taste or use one packet per 16 oz for a less sweet taste.

As one of the fastest-growing non-alcoholic beverage brands of all time, Liquid Death is the first beverage company using comedy to make health and sustainability 50 times more fun. We take the healthiest thing you can drink and package it into infinitely recyclable tallboy cans that can actually compete with the marketing of unhealthy brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food. A portion of Liquid Death's proceeds goes to nonprofits that are helping to fight plastic pollution and bringing clean drinking water to those in need.

