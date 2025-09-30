Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Cream Soda Dew, Mountain Dew, pepsico

Mountain Dew Announces First-Ever Dirty Soda: Cream Soda Dew

Mountain Dew will be getting into the Dirty Soda game with an all-new flavor coming out in 2026, as we'll soon have Cream Soda Dew

Article Summary Mountain Dew unveils Cream Soda Dew, its first-ever "dirty soda" flavor launching in 2026.

This bold mix pairs classic citrus Dew with smooth cream soda for a unique taste experience.

Dirty soda is a booming trend, especially in Utah, fueling obsessions and new beverage brands.

Cream Soda Dew aims to capture Gen Z with its customizable, flavor-forward soda innovation.

PepsiCo has launched a brand-new flavor of Mountain Dew this week, as it has dove headfirst into the Dirty Soda craze with Cream Soda Dew. The team are taking the classic Dew flavor and pairing it with cream soda, giving it the "dirty" soda combination as those are two flavors that aren't normally paired together. It's an interesting way to approach a new flavor reveal, but we would be remiss to point out that the Zero Sugar version goes against everything the dirty soda trend stands for, as it's about adding more flavor and more sugar to an ordinary soft drink.

As someone living in Utah, we can testify that this just isn't a craze at the moment, it's an obsession with some people that has launched entire brands, competing businesses, lawsuits over the term, and an entire internet culture obsessed with making soda "extra." So this fits right in with it, but we're wondering if holding off until early 2026 was a wise choice, as you never know when a craze will die off. In any case, we have a little more info below, as it will make its debut at NACS in October 2025.

Cream Soda Dew

This new flavor mixes the iconic citrus kick of Mountain Dew with a smooth cream flavor twist, delivering a distinctive and indulgent taste. So, why now? "Dirty Soda" is here to stay as the social media obsession has spiraled from flooding feeds to in-store, becoming the buzziest beverage craving across the country. Dirty sodas evoke a premium consumption experience, and Gen Z (accounting for 25% of all indulgent consumption occasions) is growing the category with their desire for flavor-forward, customizable beverages. Following in the footsteps of cult classics like Mountain Dew Baja Blast and Mountain Dew Code Red, Dirty Mountain Dew reinforces the brand's legacy of pushing flavor boundaries while staying ahead of the curve.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!