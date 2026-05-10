Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ferrero, Keebler

Nerdy Food: Keebler Introduces Three New Chips Deluxe Cookies

Keebler has a brand-new set of cookies out as they are taking them to a bigger chocolate level with the Chips Deluxe flavors

Article Summary Keebler unveils three new Chips Deluxe cookies: Brownie, Fudge Filled, and Chips & Chunks for bigger chocolate flavor.

The revamped Keebler Chips Deluxe recipe boosts texture, aroma, sweetness balance, and visible chips in every bite.

Keebler Chips Deluxe Fudge Filled pairs a crunchy chocolate chip cookie shell with a soft fudge center.

Keebler Chips Deluxe Brownie delivers a soft-baked, cocoa-rich cookie packed with fudge chunks for extra indulgence.

A new nerdy food item has arrived from Ferrero this month: a set of Keebler cookies called Chips Deluxe. As you can see here, they have created three new flavors with Brownie, Fudge Filled, and Chips & Chunks. All of which have been created to give you more chocolate than your average cookie. We have more details from the company below, as they havfe hiot store shelves this week.

Take Cookie Eating To a New Level With Keebler Chips Deluxe

The soft-baked cookie delivers a bigger, bolder chocolate experience with improved cookie texture and aroma that outpaces anything a standard chocolate chip cookie can offer. Driven by feedback from cookie lovers across the country, the reformulated recipe also features a refined sweetness balance that satisfies without overshadowing the star of the show: the chocolate. The result is a cookie that looks as indulgent as it tastes, with more visible chips and chunks throughout every bite.

For cookie lovers who want even more, Chips Deluxe Fudge Filled is the first filled cookie with a crunchy base in the major market. Other filled cookies use a soft batch exterior; Fudge Filled delivers a crunchy chocolate chip cookie on the outside and soft fudge in the center. After putting Fudge Filled to the test, consumers spoke loudly in its favor. Nearly 9 in 10 rated it highly on chocolate flavor (89%) and fudge filling flavor (87%), with strong marks across sweetness (84%), and overall flavor (82%), as well, further reflecting the enthusiasm cookie and Keebler fans have already shown for the newest addition to the lineup.

Rounding out the portfolio, Chips Deluxe Brownie brings a rich, brownie-inspired experience to the Chips Deluxe lineup. The soft-baked, thick chocolate chip cookies feature cocoa and fudge chunks for a decadent, chocolatey experience in every bite. Made with Hollow Tree magic for a sweet, irresistible treat, perfect for sharing with loved ones.

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