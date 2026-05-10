Posted in: Atari, Pop Culture | Tagged: Atari Hotels, henry cejudo

Henry Cejudo Joins Atari Hotels As New Celebrity Partner

Atari Hotels announced this past week that Henry Cejudo has joined the group to be the latest partner in helping make the project happen

Article Summary Atari Hotels has added Henry Cejudo as an official advisor and partner for its first location in Phoenix.

The Phoenix native will help shape Atari Hotels sports programming, with a focus on combat sports entertainment.

Cejudo will also support PixelHeart, the Atari Hotels charity initiative benefiting Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Atari Hotels says Cejudo’s role will enhance guest experiences while expanding events and community outreach.

Atari Hotels announced this past week that they have gained a new partner, as professional wrestler and mixed martial artist Henry Cejudo has joined as an official advisor and partner of the project. A Phoenix native, it only made sense for him to take an interest in the hotel as the first one will be erected in his hometown. According to the announcement, Cejudo will lend his expertise approach to sports programming when it opens, as well as support PixelHeart, Atari Hotels' charitable initiative supporting Phoenix Children's Hospital. We have more details and a pair of quotes from the annoucnemrnt below.

Henry Cejudo Has Joined On As The Latest Atari Hotels Partner

A Phoenix native, Cejudo touts an expansive career as a professional athlete, including becoming the youngest American wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal and earning UFC Champion titles in the Flyweight and Bantamweight divisions. His achievements across wrestling and mixed martial arts have made him one of the most decorated combat athletes of all time. This experience will underpin Cejudo's advisory role with Atari Hotels, guiding the project's approach to building out onsite sports entertainment – including combat sports.

In addition to his advisory role, Cejudo will support Atari Hotels' flagship charity initiative, PixelHeart, which was launched in February. The effort will give back to the Phoenix community through meet & greet events, donations to local nonprofits, and more. Cejudo's announcement comes as Atari Hotels recently announced its strategic partnership with Adapt, a Phoenix native and gaming content creator, to lead PixelHeart and provide guidance on gaming and creator programming at the venue.

"Henry has been a dominant force in combat sports and entertainment his entire career, and now he's bringing that expertise to help us shape programming at the first-ever Atari Hotel," said Jordan Taylor, Partner at Intersection Development and head of Atari Hotels. "His role will not only inform the experiences guests have in the venue, but give back to our hometown community through charity initiatives like PixelHeart."

"Joining the Atari Hotels team gives me an opportunity to shape a venue and the experiences it will host right in a community near and dear to my heart," Cejudo said. "I'm looking forward to expanding the use cases for the hotel's event space, bringing best-in-class combat sports to its guests, and finding new ways to give back to Phoenix through PixelHeart."

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