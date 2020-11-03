Axl Rose Drops Surprise Voting Song on Twitter on Eve of Election

It may have taken Axl Rose ten god damn years to release Chinese Democracy, but when it comes to American Democracy, Rose is right on time. The outspoken rock star took to Twitter on the eve of the United States presidential election to post what appear to be the lyrics to a new song about voting. In a series of tweets, Axl Rose urged his followers to get out and vote. It may not be Sweet Child o' Mine, or November Rain, or even Estranged, but it's a catchy number nonetheless.

Here's what Rose had to say:

VOTE

Whatever It Takes

VOTE

Take A Side

Make A Stand

VOTE

With Courage

In The Face Of Fear

And Intimidation

VOTE

Through All The Noise

Lies

And Distractions

VOTE

For The Country

For A Better World

For DEMOCRACY VOTE

For The Future

Of Our Country

Our Planet

Your Planet

This Planet

The Only Planet We Have

VOTE

For Those Who Fought,

Suffered And Died

To Create And Protect

Your Right To Vote VOTE

For Loved Ones

For You

And For US

Together As One

And If It Helps…

Vote Knowing There Are Those

Hoping, Praying N' Counting On

You Won't

And Would Do Virtually ANYTHING

They Thought They Could Get Away With

To Stop You

VOTE

It's worth noting that Axl Rose doesn't just throw around tweets willy nilly. Rose has tweeted only ten times since the start of June, and all about important subjects. For example, Rose wished fellow Guns N' Roses member Slash a happy birthday.

He also tweeted condolences following the death of Wilford Brimley.

RIP Wilford Brimleyhttps://t.co/SaQHE6dND5 — Axl Rose (@axlrose) August 3, 2020

And he posted another tweet criticizing President Donald Trump back in July from the perspective of his cat, Dijon.

Dijon doesn't dig peeps spreadin' fear n' division on his bday!! Happy 4th everyone!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🎉🎉💥💥💥🎉🎉🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YqBlARSraY — Axl Rose (@axlrose) July 4, 2020

So you know when he dedicates an entire three-tweet sequence to it, Axl Rose means business. Go out and vooooooo-oooh-oooh-ooohh-yeaah-eeee-yeaaaahhh!