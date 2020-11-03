Axl Rose Drops Surprise Voting Song on Twitter on Eve of Election

It may have taken Axl Rose ten god damn years to release Chinese Democracy, but when it comes to American Democracy, Rose is right on time. The outspoken rock star took to Twitter on the eve of the United States presidential election to post what appear to be the lyrics to a new song about voting. In a series of tweets, Axl Rose urged his followers to get out and vote. It may not be Sweet Child o' Mine, or November Rain, or even Estranged, but it's a catchy number nonetheless.
Here's what Rose had to say:
VOTE
Whatever It Takes
VOTE
Take A Side
Make A Stand
VOTE
With Courage
In The Face Of Fear
And Intimidation
VOTE
Through All The Noise
Lies
And Distractions
VOTE
For The Country
For A Better World
For DEMOCRACY
VOTE
For The Future
Of Our Country
Our Planet
Your Planet
This Planet
The Only Planet We Have
VOTE
For Those Who Fought,
Suffered And Died
To Create And Protect
Your Right To Vote
VOTE
For Loved Ones
For You
And For US
Together As One
And If It Helps…
Vote Knowing There Are Those
Hoping, Praying N' Counting On
You Won't
And Would Do Virtually ANYTHING
They Thought They Could Get Away With
To Stop You
VOTE
It's worth noting that Axl Rose doesn't just throw around tweets willy nilly. Rose has tweeted only ten times since the start of June, and all about important subjects. For example, Rose wished fellow Guns N' Roses member Slash a happy birthday.
Happy Fkn Birthday @Slash! pic.twitter.com/tm9Vj2Tx4j
— Axl Rose (@axlrose) July 23, 2020
He also tweeted condolences following the death of Wilford Brimley.
RIP Wilford Brimleyhttps://t.co/SaQHE6dND5
— Axl Rose (@axlrose) August 3, 2020
And he posted another tweet criticizing President Donald Trump back in July from the perspective of his cat, Dijon.
Dijon doesn't dig peeps spreadin' fear n' division on his bday!! Happy 4th everyone!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🎉🎉💥💥💥🎉🎉🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YqBlARSraY
— Axl Rose (@axlrose) July 4, 2020
So you know when he dedicates an entire three-tweet sequence to it, Axl Rose means business. Go out and vooooooo-oooh-oooh-ooohh-yeaah-eeee-yeaaaahhh!