Nerd Food: The Grey Stuff from Beauty and the Beast is Delicious

One of the most iconic dishes in Disney animation lore is the grey stuff. First noted in the 1991 film Beauty and the Beast, the weird grey mush looking food captured the imagination of Disney fans immediately. What is the grey stuff? Well, at the time, we had no idea. But according to Lumiere, it was delicious — and if you didn't believe him, you could just ask the dishes.

That catchphrase is also one several Beauty and the Beast items, including actual dishes for your home. But that still didn't answer the question as old as time. What did the grey stuff taste like? When Disney opened the aptly titled Be Our Guest restaurant in Fantasyland inside of Magic Kingdom, fans would finally have a chance to find out.

Initially, the grey stuff was only brought out for special occasions, but now it is on the menu year-round via The Master's Cupcake. For a mere $4.99, guests can enjoy a chocolate sponge cupcake topped with the famed stuff — which tastes like cookies and cream mousse. Magical cookies and cream mousse.

I enjoy getting the grey stuff whenever I visit Be Our Guest, but I likely won't be in Disney World (or any Disney Park) until next year. Thankfully the Disney Parks Blog has been sharing some of the most popular Disney Park foods with easy to follow recipes.

The latest recipe Disney has shared with us is for the aforementioned grey stuff! Get your cooking tools ready; this recipe is gonna be fun!

Ingredients: 1 1/2 cups cold whole milk

1 (3.4 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix

15 chocolate sandwich cookies

1 (8 ounce) container whipped topping, thawed

3 tablespoons instant chocolate pudding mix

12 scalloped sugar cookies

Edible sugar pearls Directions:

Pour milk into large mixing bowl. Add instant vanilla pudding mix and whisk for 2 minutes until smooth and slightly thickened. Place in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours, until firm. Place chocolate sandwich cookies in food processor and pulse until puréed. Fold puréed cookies into pudding mix. Stir until fully mixed. Add whipped topping and instant chocolate pudding. Stir until fully mixed. Place in refrigerator and chill for one hour. Spoon grey stuff into piping bag fitted with desired tip. Pipe grey stuff onto cookies. Top with sugar pearls.

Have you tried this recipe yet? Let us know in the comments below!