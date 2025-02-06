Posted in: Books, Halo, Pop Culture | Tagged: Gallery Books, Halo: Empty Throne, Simon & Schuster

New Halo Novel "Empty Throne" Set For Release This Month

The Halo franchise getting an all-new novel this month from Simon & Schuster, as Halo: Empty Throne arrives in about two weeks

Article Summary Get ready for "Halo: Empty Throne" by Jeremy Patenaude, hitting shelves February 18, 2025.

Explore a new chapter in Halo as Cortana enforces peace with Forerunner tech in 2559.

Witness a parallel battle for the Domain on a hidden human colony, unlocking old war secrets.

Meet a ruthless Banished warrior seizing the moment as new heroes rise to challenge Cortana's rule.

Simon & Schuster, along with Gallery Books, have revealed the latest Halo novel on the way, as Halo: Empty Throne will be released later this month. The book was written by Jeremy Patenaude, who served as the Lead Writer for the franchise while he worked for then 343 Industries (now Halo Studios), so you're getting a book written by someone who was directly involved with the creative process for years. You can read more about it below as the book arrives on February 18, 2025.

Halo: Empty Throne

2559. It has been a year since the rogue artificial intelligence Cortana seized control of the Domain, an otherworldly dimension housing a vast information network. With an array of Forerunner weapons at her disposal, Cortana set out to enforce an authoritarian peace on the civilizations of the galaxy. But as the United Nations Space Command flagship Infinity prepares to strike against Cortana at Zeta Halo, another plan has also been set in motion.

An ancient access point hidden on a seemingly insignificant human colony has become the focus of a parallel effort to claim the Domain and its immeasurable capabilities. The UNSC, however, needs a key: a living, forsaken product of an old war. As a new generation of heroes rise to meet this challenge, and Cortana's pursuit of control reaches a desperate and sudden crescendo, a cunning, ruthless warrior emerges from the shadows of the Banished, who has vowed to fill the new power vacuum by any means necessary…

About The Author

Jeremy Patenaude was the lead writer for the Halo franchise team at 343 Industries, where his duties involved writing miscellaneous fiction as well as managing the Halo universe continuity. He began at 343 Industries as a content creator for the Halo Waypoint team, authoring most of Waypoint's fiction content and campaign gameplay videos. He also authored Halo: The Essential Visual Guide and he is one of three authors of Halo Mythos, alongside Jeff Easterling and Kenneth Peters. He lives in Orlando, Florida.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!