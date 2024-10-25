Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Dragon's Milk, New Holland Brewing

New Holland Brewing Reveals Two Dungeons & Dragons-Themed Drinks

New Holland Brewing has two new Dungeons & Dragons-themed drinks on the way in November as we're getting a beer and a whiskey

Article Summary Celebrate D&D's 50th Anniversary with New Holland Brewing's themed beer and whiskey launch.

Discover limited-edition D20 Brew Stout and Origin Mead Cask Bourbon Whiskey from Dragon's Milk.

Get custom D&D-themed accessories with the special-edition gift packs for collectors.

Join the excitement and adventure with D&D-inspired drinks available mid-November.

This week, New Holland Brewing announced the release of two new special brews tied to the 50th Anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, as we're getting a beer and a whiskey. Both of the new drinks come from the company's new Dragon's Milk product line, working in collaboration with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, players will soon be able to buy either (or both) the new D20 Brew Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout and Origin Mead Cask Bourbon Whiskey. W have more details and a quotes from the company below, as both of these will become available to the public in mid-November.

Dragon's Milk x Dungeons & Dragons

The expansion includes two limited-edition releases, D20 Brew Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout and Origin Mead Cask Bourbon Whiskey. The limited-edition D20 Brew release will be available at select retail locations, and both products will be available online nationwide starting November 16. D20 Brew and Origin Mead Cask Bourbon Whiskey are new additions to New Holland's well-established Dragon's Milk product line, which currently features several year-round stouts and bourbons. Both products will be offered in commemorative gift packs with custom Dungeons & Dragons-themed accessories for the special-edition release.

"Our latest Dragon's Milk launch has captured the imagination of craft beverage enthusiasts and fantasy lovers alike," said Brett VanderKamp, CEO and founder of New Holland Brewing Company. "The outpouring of enthusiasm we've seen from both our loyal Dragon's Milk patrons and the passionate D&D community has been extraordinary following September's product announcement. Dragon's Milk continues to live up to its reputation as a bold, legendary beverage portfolio. We can't wait for our consumers to experience the magic and decadence of our newest Dragon's Milk products for themselves as they gather their next party and escape on an adventurous campaign fueled by Dragon's Milk and D&D."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!