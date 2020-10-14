Metallica Doing Live Acoustic Charity Set On November 14th

Metallica has announced their first-ever pay-per-view event, a live acoustic show from the band's HQ on Saturday, November 14th. Fans can purchase a virtual ticket to the performance, which will benefit their All Within My Hands charity, with 100% of the proceeds going to help those in need. Also, the band will host an auction at the same time, also benefitting AWMH. If you can't view the Metallica show live that day, your ticket gets you 48-hour access to watch the entire stream as much as you want from the time you hit the play button. Check out the full details below, and but tickets here.

Metallica Live & Acoustic Show Details

"Our Helping Hands Concert & Auction is streaming LIVE from HQ on Saturday, November 14th, for our first-ever worldwide pay-per-view event! This special acoustic show marks our second concert benefitting All Within My Hands and will include an auction with some awesome items! The best part? 100% of the money raised from this event will go directly to help someone in need. The show kicks off at 2 PM Pacific Time, but don't worry if you can't catch it live. There are four ticket options available, and each one allows you to watch the show as many times as you like within a 48-hour period once you start the stream."

Below, you will find all four of the different ticket bundles available for the show and auction. They range from $15 to just view the show all the way up to $95 for the show the show's audio file, a shirt by Metallica favorite WolfSkullJack, and an appearance on the virtual wall during a song.

VIP VIRTUAL FAN TICKET BUNDLE – $95 PER TICKET + SHIPPING

Includes presence on Virtual Fan Wall for one song during the performance, one event t-shirt by fan-favorite artist WolfSkullJack, the audio digital download of the show (MP3), and the ability to watch live as well as during an on-demand window following the event.

AUDIO & T-SHIRT TICKET BUNDLE – $55 PER TICKET + SHIPPING

Includes one event t-shirt by fan-favorite artist WolfSkullJack, the audio digital download of the show (MP3), and the ability to watch live as well as during an on-demand window following the event.

AUDIO TICKET BUNDLE – $25 PER TICKET

Includes the audio digital download of the show (MP3) and the ability to watch live as well as during an on-demand window following the event.

STANDARD TICKET – $15 PER TICKET

Includes the ability to watch live as well as during an on-demand