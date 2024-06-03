Posted in: Bandai Namco, Nerd Food, Pac-Man, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pac Man, Yogurtland

Pac-Man Teams Up With Yogurtland For Special Summertime Promotion

Wanna get some video game treats this summer? Yogurtland has a couple of new treats featuring Pac-Man for a limited time.

Article Summary Bandai Namco and Yogurtland launch Pac-Man themed summer treats.

Try the new Cherry Chomp Sorbet and Pineapple Power-Up Sorbet.

Collect Pac-Man and ghost gummies, plus exclusive colorful spoons.

Exciting collaboration brings a blend of nostalgia and summertime fun.

Bandai Namco has partnered with Yogurtland for a special Summer promotion, as Pac-Man makes his way into two different treats. As you can see from the images below, they have two flavors with some special gummies to go with it, as you'll have the option of the Power-Up Sorbet and the Cherry Chomp Sorbet, both of which come with a colorful spoon designed like one of the four ghosts. We have more details on the collab below, along with a couple of quotes, as you can get these starting today.

Yogurtland x Pac-Man

Froyo fans and gamer enthusiasts alike are invited to indulge in Yogurtland's all-new flavor Cherry Chomp Sorbet, inspired by the legendary arcade character's unstoppable chomping. The refreshing sorbet offers a burst of citrus that complements the sweetness of cherries. Additionally, Pineapple Power-Up Sorbet is a vibrant mix of sweet mango and tangy pineapple and is ideal for cooling off during the summer heat. For a limited time, guests can top their treats with game-inspired gummies, including yellow Gummy Pac-Man and Gummy Cherries, while supplies last. Guests can collect exclusive vibrant-colored spoons such as Yellow Pac-Man, Red Ghost Blinky, and Blue Ghost Inky. Additionally, there are two unique printed cup designs: one features Pac-Man eating a cherry, and the other shows the character enjoying a swirl of froyo.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the creators of Pac-Man, one of the most iconic games in the world. This partnership is a perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation, bringing together the playful spirit of Pac-Man and our refreshing sorbets for summer," said Brittany Knollmiller, head of marketing at Yogurtland. "This collaboration isn't just about merging flavors and fun; it's about creating moments of joy that resonate with fans of all ages."

"We're thrilled to announce our collaboration with Yogurtland, bringing Pac-Man to life in a deliciously fun partnership," said Susan Tran, senior director of brand development at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "This fusion of iconic gaming and the cool, refreshing taste of Yogurtland is a perfect pairing of excitement and flavor to power up this summer."

