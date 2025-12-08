Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pepsi, pepsico

Pepsi Has Brought Back Wild Cherry & Cream This Season

Pepsi has brought back the Wild Cherry & Cream flavor for a limited time, available in both normal flavor and a Zero Sugar option

PepsiCo has brought back a special flavor of Pepsi for a limited time, as you can get your hands on Wild Cherry & Cream for the holidays. As you can see, they've brought it back in both the normal flavor in both cans and 20 oz. bottles, as well as a Zewro Sugar option. The company is also holding a special contest on its Instagram for those who truly love the flavor to get their own kit for the holidays. We have more details about it below as the flavor has already hit the shelves.

Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream

A silky, dessert-like taste in every sip makes Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream the obvious creamy cola choice this season, and now with the permanent addition of a 20 oz. bottle – fans have even more ways to treat themselves. The refreshed packaging and lineup will begin to appear on shelves later this month, but fans can get their mitt(en)s on an early release now. Pepsi is launching a social media giveaway to gift custom Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream kits to fans who need a little treat to escape the holiday hustle and bustle. Each kit features the creamy cherry cola in regular and zero-sugar, along with the fixings to make a dirty soda remix.

"At Pepsi, we make the best-tasting cola, and cherry cola has been one of our specialties for decades. Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream builds on this legacy, offering a delicious, creamy twist to the sweet cherry-flavored cola that millions already love," said Gustavo Reyna, Vice President of Marketing at Pepsi. "The holidays are the perfect moment to debut the flavor's decadent new packaging and 20 oz. bottle offering – when people want to treat themselves to something rich, irresistibly smooth, and just plain delicious."

