Pepsi Prebiotic Cola Arrives Early Online For Black Friday

Pepsi Prebiotic Cola will be coming out a little earlier thsn expected as an online exclusive as part of the Black Friday hype

Article Summary Pepsi Prebiotic Cola launches early online as a Black Friday exclusive at select retailers.

Available in Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla flavors in 12 oz cans and 8-packs.

Online sales begin November 28 via Amazon, Walmart, TikTok, Kroger, DashMart, and Gopuff.

No artificial sweeteners, lower sugar, and prebiotic ingredients for a modern Pepsi experience.

A few months ago, PepsiCo revealed their brand-new brand of Pepsi, as Pepsi Prebiotic Cola was announced for release in early 2026. This week, however, the company revealed they will be giving the cola an early release through a few online outlets as part of Black Friday. The team confirmed that starting on November 28, you'll be able to snag eight-packs of the new cola from Amazon, Walmart, and TikTok, as well as select markets on Kroger, DashMart, and Gopuff, all of which will be online only until supplies last, in either the original flavor or the new Cherry Vanilla. Best of luck to you getting some if you really want to try this ahead of time.

Pepsi Prebiotic Cola

Pepsi Prebiotic Cola is the next step for the iconic brand whose journey began in 1898, in New Bern, North Carolina. Launching in Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla flavors, Pepsi Prebiotic Cola delivers the taste of Pepsi-Cola that consumers have loved for over 120 years; a reinvention of the traditional cola experience, reinforcing the brand's commitment to providing choice across the cola portfolio. Available in 12 oz. single cans for trial and 8-packs of 12 oz. cans, the new offering will be available online this fall and at retail in early 2026, located in the traditional carbonated soft drink aisle alongside the full Pepsi portfolio. Pepsi Prebiotic Cola joins a stacked portfolio of PepsiCo beverage offerings, including the #1 modern soda player, poppi, after the acquisition earlier this year.

"At Pepsi, we are experts in great tasting cola – and have been for decades. The launch of Pepsi Prebiotic Cola marks a significant moment in our brand's history and the cola category," said Gustavo Reyna, VP of Marketing, Pepsi. "This breakthrough innovation upholds the iconic taste of Pepsi that people love, now with no artificial sweeteners, lower sugar and functional ingredients. It's an inimitable taste – designed to meet the demands of cola lovers, cola newcomers, and everyone in between."

