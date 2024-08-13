Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: olympics, Pillsbury

Pillsbury Releases New Chocolate Chunk Muffin Batter

After seeing the love for chocolate muffins take off during the Olympics, Pillsbury is getting in on the action with their own muffin

The batter is simple to use: just cut, squeeze, and bake for delicious, gooey muffins.

Influenced by viral TikTok videos showing athletes' love for chocolate muffins in Paris.

Enjoy a taste of the French capital with real chocolate muffins right at home.

Pillsbury has decided to get in on the Olympic Games' love for muffins with the introduction of their own Chocolate Chunk Muffin Batter. As you may recall, one of the more interesting stories to come out of the Olympics that had nothing to do with the competitions was the super chocolate muffins they were serving the athletes at the Olympic Village. To the point where it was going viral on TikTok, from a few different perspectives. So the company decided to get in on the action with their own version of a chocolate chunk muffin with easy-to-make batter, same as they've done with other types of muffins. Is it an exact copy of what they made in Paris? No. Is this clearly an attempt to get in on people's love for muffins in the past month? Yes. Hopefully, they make an all-chocolate version soon that at least resembles the one from France. For now, here's their rundown of the new flavor as its available now.

Pillsbury Chocolate Chunk Muffin Batter

A Norwegian swimmer's love for chocolate muffins at a very famous dining hall is going viral with more than 30 million views on TikTok across multiple videos during this summer's most highly acclaimed multi-sport events! With help from Pillsbury, fans can achieve their own fresh, warm, out-of-the-oven taste in the easiest way with new ultra-convenient muffin batter, so they can get that ooey gooey chocolatey texture, just as if they're right in the athlete village in Paris!

The Pillsbury Chocolate Chunk Muffin Batter: Pillsbury is expanding the Doughboy's muffin offerings with a brand-new Chocolate Chunk Muffin Batter, in an easy-prep tube! Just cut, squeeze, and bake to make eight muffins (or five large muffins, for each of those iconic symbols) made with real chocolate – no mixing or measuring required. Bring a piece of the events happening at the French capital right to your own kitchen with Pillsbury's great-tasting muffins that are sure to win over the whole family.

