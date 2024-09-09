Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cookies, halloween, Pillsbury

Pillsbury Wants Fans To Choose Next Halloween Cookie Shape

Wpuld you like to pick the next design for the Pillsbury Halloween Cookies? They're holding a contest for you to decide on it

Article Summary Pillsbury launches contest for fans to choose next Halloween cookie shape, running until September 30, 2024.

Submit your design idea at Pillsbury.com for a chance to win a year’s supply of Pillsbury Shape Cookie dough.

Winning design will be unveiled this Halloween and featured in 2025 cookie batch nationwide.

Classic Pumpkin and Ghost Pillsbury Shape Cookies return, available through October at retailers for 2/$7.

Pillsbury has a new competition out right now for Halloween fans, as they want you to help choose the next cookie shape for their Halloween Cookies. Just in case you haven't been making these for years, the company has a couple of different lines of easy-to-bake cookies with designs on them for Halloween, the two most prominent being the Jack-O-Lantern and the Ghost, which you can see here. Now, they want you to decide the next shape to go into the mix, which will appear in next year's batch of options. We have more info below on the event, as it will run until the end of September.

Choose The Next Pillsbury Halloween Cookie

Hoohoo! Or should we just say "boo?" For the first time ever, the Doughboy wants to know what shapes YOU want to see next Halloween! When you share your ideas for Pillsbury Shape cookies, you're in for a treat—you'll be entered into a sweepstakes to win a year's worth of cookie memories!* The special fan-curated Shape will be announced THIS Halloween and will appear in stores nationwide next year.

Pillsbury is calling for cookie lovers to submit their ideas for the next iconic Halloween Pillsbury Shape Cookie design. All they have to do is head to Pillsbury.com through September 30, 2024 to submit. Each fan who submits a design will have the chance to win a year's supply of Pillsbury Shape Cookie dough to keep the baking fun going, and the special fan-curated Shape will be announced this Halloween for a spooktacular appearance in retail stores nationwide next fall 2025.

But there's more! Just in time for some Halloween inspiration, the classic fan-favorite Pillsbury Shape Cookies are back in spooktacular Pumpkin and Ghost designs. No measuring or mixing is required; just place and bake delicious cookies in minutes. Plus, it's safe to eat raw, so you can enjoy cookie dough before and after baking! Perfect for your next spooky movie night or a late-night sweet treat, Pillsbury fans can enjoy the cookies they know and love in stores nationwide through the end of October at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of 2/$7.

