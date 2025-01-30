Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Oreo, Post Malone

Post Malone & Oreo Come Together For New Mixed Flavor

Post Malone touches another cornerstone of geeky snacks, as he has teamed with Oreo for a new special edition mixed flavor

Article Summary Post Malone teams with Oreo for new limited edition mixed flavor cookies.

Cookies feature swirled salted caramel and shortbread flavor creme.

Nine unique embossments curated by Malone replace traditional design.

Available for pre-sale now, in stores nationwide on February 3.

Oreo has come together with Post Malone for a brand new cookie flavor, as the new Taste Twist Oreo Cookies will be released next week. This is a brand-new limited edition mixed flavor with an emphasis on the mixed, as it will feature a first-of-its-kind swirled creme that combines salted caramel and shortbread flavor creme into a single flavor profile. What's more, the cookie will feature nine unique embossments to replace the traditional one, all of which were personally curated by Malone as they were "inspired by his world." Some of the designs include a Sunflower, the 2x Diamond single, and a Butterfly, representing his 12 Carat Toothache Vinyl. Those looking to get your hands on them can already order them, as they went up for pre-sale this week. But if you're not down with ordering online, they will be rolling out at retailers nationwide starting on February 3. Like a lot of Oreo flavors, they will only be available for a limited time while supplies last.

Post Malone Taste Twist Oreo Cookies

Introducing Post Malone's Oreo Cookies, with first-of-its-kind Swirled Salted Caramel and Shortbread Flavor Creme. Heads and tails with chocolate and golden cookies, featuring nine embossments inspired by Post Malone's world of music. Post Malone has created the most twisted Oreo ever. Post Malone Taste Twist Oreo Cookies are sweet snacks featuring never-before-seen swirled creme in limited edition snack cookies inspired by Post Malone. Posty's Swirled Salted Caramel and Shortbread Flavor Creme is sandwiched between a bottom Golden Oreo wafer and a top Oreo chocolate wafer embossed with one of nine unique designs, randomized and varying per package. These tasty, fun snacks make wonderful birthday treats or party snacks. Experience Post Malone's Taste Twist Oreo Cookies and scan the pack's QR code to unlock your own Taste Twist cookie.

