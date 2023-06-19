Posted in: Books, Pop Culture, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: books, Random House, world of warcraft

Random House Worlds Reveals World Of Warcraft: War Of The Scaleborn

World Of Warcraft: War Of The Scaleborn will be the latest book in the novelization of the game, being released in late October.

Random House Worlds has announced that they will be publishing World Of Warcraft: War Of The Scaleborn, the latest novelization from the video game. Working with Blizzard Entertainment and penned by bestselling author Courtney Alameda, the book enters the Dragonflight chapter of the game with a new original tale based on events from that expansion. We have the rundown of what the book is about below as they are aiming to release it on October 31st, 2023.

"When the world was young, all life shook before the might of Galakrond, a massive primal dragon whose hunger could not be sated. Five primal dragons rose valiantly beside the titan-forged Keeper Tyr to combat this threat. Though the fight was desperate, Galakrond fell by their teeth and talons, and they were chosen to become protectors of Azeroth. The titans gifted Nozdormu, Ysera, Alexstrasza, Malygos, and Neltharion with order magic, transforming them into the Aspects, powerful dragons with command of time, nature, life, magic, and even the earth itself. Other primal dragons followed them on their path, and, imbued with the titans' power, the dragonflights rose to shape the world and serve the Aspects."

"That is the tale the dragonflights have always told . . . but it is not the whole story. For while the Dragonqueen and her flights set to reshaping Azeroth, not all dragonkind sees order magic as a gift. Spurning the titans' interference, a group of rebel primal dragons drink deep from the elemental powers of the planet and are reborn as the Incarnates. Led by Iridikron, the Incarnates believe that dragonkind should be subservient to no one. They foment a rebellion against the Aspects, what they are, and all they stand for. Despite the efforts of the Dragonqueen Alexstrasza and her primal friend, Vyranoth, to preserve peace, both sides slip closer to violence, as dragons are forced to choose a side or be swept up in the growing conflict. With battle lines and allegiances drawn, the war amongst dragonkind shakes the foundation of the world. Both sides realize they will have to make sacrifices to secure the future of their kind, sacrifices that will cascade through the ages."

