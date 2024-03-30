Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Topo Chico

Topo Chico Launches Three New Mixer Drink Flavors

Topo Chico has three new flavors out on the market as part of their new Mixer line, for those looking for an alternative with their drinks.

Are you looking for something a little different to mix your drinks with? Topo Chico now has three different drinks you can use for mixers with their new Mixer line. The three flavors were literally chosen as chasers and mixers for alcoholic drinks, as well as proper mixer choices for other kinds of beverages, all of which come with a hint of the brand flavor. The three choices are Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, and Club Soda, each with its own distinct color, so you can easily find what you need when making anything. A couple of them are even good on their own if you enjoy drinking Ginger Beer. We have more info on all of them below, as they are currently on store shelves.

Topo Chico Mixers

Topo Chico Mixers are an elevated non-alcoholic mixer with premium ingredients, a light essence of flavors, crisp bubbles, filtered sparkling water, and added minerals for taste. Topo Chico Mixers are carefully crafted with flavors that compliment spirits and non-alcoholic beverages for mixing in mocktails and cocktails. Available in Ginger Beer, Tonic Water, and Club Soda, Topo Chico Mixers are meant to provide an elevated sensory experience, whether you choose to mix it or enjoy it on its own.

Topo Chico Ginger Beer: Our premium Mixers have better-for-you ingredients with a light essence of flavors and added minerals for taste that provide subtlety, naturalness, and will delicately round off the flavor of your special cocktails.

Our premium Mixers have better-for-you ingredients with a light essence of flavors and added minerals for taste that provide subtlety, naturalness, and will delicately round off the flavor of your special cocktails. Topo Chico Tonic Water: Our premium Mixers have better-for-you ingredients with a light essence of flavors and added minerals for taste that provide subtlety, naturalness, and will delicately round off the flavor of your special cocktails.

Our premium Mixers have better-for-you ingredients with a light essence of flavors and added minerals for taste that provide subtlety, naturalness, and will delicately round off the flavor of your special cocktails. Topo Chico Club Soda: Our premium Mixers have better-for-you ingredients with a light essence of flavors and added minerals for taste that provide subtlety, naturalness, and will delicately round off the flavor of your special cocktails.

