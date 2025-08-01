Posted in: Conventions, Current News, Events, Games, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Brawl Stars, sdcc

SDCC: The Games And Prizes Of Brawl Stars At San Diego Comic-Con

Friend of Bleeding Cool, Lyndi Antic, went to the Brawl Stars activation at San Diego Comic-Con. Brawl Stars is a multiplayer online battle arena and third-person hero shooter. She laid out how it went down and took a fair few photos of her way through…

While in line, given lanyards color-coded to out timeslot.

Welcomed onto the dock by bubbly-yet scary attendant.

Led through tunnel and onto "train car" with equally bubby conductor.

Traincar "moves" (via video screens making up the windows). We passengers "help steer" the train by pressing buttons on either side. Also "stop the train" bu pulling on the yellow cord.

Spike (game nemesis) shows up to "derail" us and take us down to "Mike's Mine" where he then blows us all up with TNT.

We get back on track and make it to our destination, where we're let out to the main activation, Starr Park.

Given a clear bag and tasked with collecting "gems" – small purple-pink squishy discs (stress ball material).

4 game stations – our lanyard has coordinated spots whereby if you win the game, you get a sticker. (You receive a gem regardless).

Game 1 – press the plubger on the TNT detonator, if it goes boom you win (strictly chance).

Game 2 – Lasso toss. 3 tries to loop the lasso around a bottle.

Game 3 – Hammer drop: game of strength. 5 or above wins.

Game 4 – wheel spin. Place velcro creature on where you want the wheel to land, spin, landing where you chose will win it. Choice of cupcake afterwards regardless.

Mr. Beast chocolate bar giveaway.

When your timeslot is nearing its end, players are ushered to deposit their gems into their corresponding color's bin.

Clear totes are collected, people are directed to the redemption counter. Everyone gets a drawstring bag with stickers, keychain of Spike, and one of the gems.

If you've collected 2+ stickers, you also get to spin the wheel for an additional prize: poster, pin set, larger version of squishy gem, large squishy coin, or grand prize, game-themed Floafers shoes.

