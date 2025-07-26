Posted in: Conventions, Disney, Events, Lucasfilm, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged:

SDCC: The Star Wars X Coca-Cola Holocreator At San Diego Comic-Con

The Coca-Cola x Star Wars Holocreator activation, has been a popular one. Or as friend of Bleeding Cool Isabelle Carty put it, "Where you can go and get chilled Coke and have your photo taken with Darth Vader." I feel the selfie-stick is strong in this one. But she did give us a good look at what's on offer.

The activation is in support of "Coca-Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy," Coca-Cola's latest campaign, and fans can step inside a custom Coca-Cola-themed augmented reality experience – as the Holocreator lets them record their very own holographic message in the Princess Leia fashion, with Star Wars-inspired backdrops. Attendees will also receive limited-edition Star Wars character design cans and bottles, available at the event while supplies last. Outside the Convention Center, the activation will continue today from 10.30am until 7pm and then from 11am till 4pm on Sunday.

San Diego Comic-Con is a comic book convention and multi-genre entertainment event held annually in San Diego, California, at the San Diego Convention Center. Founded in 1970, originally showcasing primarily comic books and science fiction/fantasy media, Comic-Con has grown to include a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements across virtually all genres. Since 2010, Comic-Con has filled the San Diego Convention Center to capacity with over 130,000 attendees.

