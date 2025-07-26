Posted in: Collectibles, Conventions, Current News, Events, LEGO, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: lego, sdcc

SDCC: Welcome To The San De-LEGO Comic-Con

We heard more from friend of Bleeding Cool, Isabelle Carty, from inside San Diego Comic-Con. At least she thinks that she is inside, or maybe she has been transformed into some kind of kaiju creature and is now bearing down upon the San Diego Convention Center, ready to destroy it under her feet? Not our Isabelle, surely? No, no, instead it appears to be San Diego Comic-Con recreated in LEGO, not just the centre but the crowds milling outside and inside in their hundreds of thousands… It's not quite Matchstick Middle Earth (how many Bleeding Coolers of old remember that?), but it is San De-LEGO Comic-Con. That's what I'm calling it anyway. Now.. can anyone find themselves in LEGO somewhere on that LEGO show floor?

Oh yes, and some Fortnite LEGO bananas to finish things off. I mean, why not?

San Diego Comic-Con is a comic book convention and multi-genre entertainment event held annually in San Diego, California, at the San Diego Convention Center. Founded in 1970, originally showcasing primarily comic books and science fiction/fantasy media, Comic-Con has grown to include a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements across virtually all genres. Since 2010, Comic-Con has filled the San Diego Convention Center to capacity with over 130,000 attendees. Comic-Con is home to the Eisner Awards, which recognizes creative achievement in American comic books, often referred to as the comic industry's equivalent to the Academy Awards and will be held tonight. San Diego Comic Convention, doing business as Comic-Con International, is the corporate name of the public-benefit nonprofit corporation behind Comic-Con. The corporation also organizes WonderCon, an annual convention held in Anaheim, California, and SAM: Storytelling Across Media, a symposium held at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park

