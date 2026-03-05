Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bachan's, Hormel Foods, Spam

SPAM Teams With Bachan's For New Japanese Barbecue Flavor

SPAM has teamed up with Bachan's to make a new nerdy flavor, as they now have a Japanese Barbecue Flavor out on the market

Article Summary SPAM and Bachan's launch a limited-edition Japanese Barbecue Flavor combining classic and umami-rich tastes.

This collaboration celebrates Asian American food trends and the strong cultural roots of both brands.

The new flavor was inspired by fans who have mixed SPAM and Bachan’s in recipes like musubi and fried rice.

Available now at Walmart, the partnership aims to bring bold, creative flavors to kitchens nationwide.

Hormel Foods has partnered with Bachan's to introduce a new limited-time Japanese Barbecue Flavor of SPAM. Honing in on both nerd culture and current cooking trends in Asian American food culture, this special edition of the canned meat product blends both its original taste with a new umami-rich flavor. We have more details from the company about the new option from today's announcement, along with a couple of quotes about the partnership, as it's currently being sold at Walmart.

SPAM x Bachan's – Japanese Barbecue Flavor

Inspired by fans, the perfect pairing of the SPAM brand products and Bachan's has appeared in home kitchens and social media feeds for years–whether stacked in musubi, stirred into fried rice, or served up as a quick snack. After seeing the creativity and passion of the community, the two brands made it official, turning a fan-driven favorite into a ready-to-enjoy product that honors flavor, culture and creativity.

"We are so excited for this partnership because both of our brands are rooted in family, tradition and flavors that bring people together. It's a pairing that just makes sense," said Justin Gill, founder and CEO of Bachan's. "I grew up eating the SPAM brand in my household, whether it was a quick musubi after school with friends or fried rice during the week with family. I've always loved the SPAM brand and the role it has played in Japanese-American culture, and I'm so happy we could partner together to create something special for our fans."

"It's been amazing to watch fans bring these two flavors together in such creative ways, so partnering with Bachan's feels like a natural next step," said Robbie Koons, senior brand manager of the SPAM brand. "We're excited to work with a brand that shares our love for bold flavor, deep roots in culture and bringing people together through food."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!