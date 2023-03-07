Subway & Lay's Partner For First Footlong Sandwich Crisp For a limited time, only in Texas, you can get your hands on a special collaboration for National Potato Chip Day between Subway and Lay's.

Lay's has partnered up with Subway for a very special crossover promotion to celebrate National Potato Chip Day happening next week, March 14th. The two companies have come together to reveal their first-ever 12" crisp, which is essentially a long potato chip to be added to your footlong sandwich. The new crunchy item will be available only on Tuesday, March 14, and for some odd reason, will exclusively be sold at a Subway restaurant in Frisco, Texas. To the disappointment of anyone else who wanted to try it out everywhere else. You can read more about it below, along with a quote from the company, on this brand-new creation.

"Following the success of its first-ever footlong cookie, which debuted on National Cookie Day last year, Subway is continuing to fuel its fans' love for footlongs by partnering with BAKED Lay's to deliver the next world-famous snack staple. Starting at 11 a.m. CST on March 14, guests who purchase a Subway Series footlong meal can add on a BAKED Lay's Footlong for free – while supplies last – exclusively at the Subway restaurant located at 6700 Stonebrook Parkway, Suite 100 in Frisco, Texas. The BAKED Lay's Footlong takes sandwiches to the next level when paired with The Subway Series, the greatest lineup of sandwiches in Subway history. Unveiled in July 2022, The Subway Series also introduced a whole new way to Subway with 12 signature sandwiches ordered by name or number, allowing guests to stand back and relax as Sandwich Artists take care of the rest."

"Surprising our fans with unexpected flavor combinations and unique culinary creations is what we do best," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foodservice. "We're grateful that our partners at Subway share our passion for creating meals that are as delicious as they are memorable."