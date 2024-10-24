Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Hard Rock Cafe, Lionel Messi

Hard Rock International & Lionel Messi Continue Superhero Kids Menu

Hard Rock International have teamed with Lionel Messi again as they continue their line of kids meals with superhero toys

Hard Rock International announced this week that they have teamed up with Lionel Messi to continue their line of kids' meals at their locations, featuring Captain Messi. Just in case you've never taken kids to a Hard Rock Cafe, the menu features a superhero line of toys in which the professional footballer serves as the inspiration for a line of kids toys that come with the meal. It's kind of interesting and weird; there really isn't a specific line of reasoning why he is the figure, but it's not like we haven't seen athletes as kids' toys in meals before. We have more info about the deal below.

Captain Messi Returns To Hard Rock

Captain Messi is saving the day with his powerful kick and will be featured in Hard Rock Cafes, at select Hard Rock Hotels, and online. Hard Rock and Lionel Messi united to create a limited-edition, posable Captain Messi toy, now available with any Hard Rock Kid's Menu order at cafes and through in-room dining at participating hotels while supplies last. It marks the first time the soccer great was involved in the creation of a toy in his likeness. Rock Shops worldwide and online will also carry the collectible figure as part of a new Captain Messi retail collection, complete with lunchboxes, water bottles, backpacks, apparel, and more. Lionel Messi made a superhero-sized surprise event appearance for families and special guests gathered yesterday in the Hard Rock Cafe at the company's flagship Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, Fla. property. After local children from the West Broward School of Rock showed off their musical talents, Captain Messi came to life in a custom superhero animated video. Then Lionel Messi magically appeared on stage in a Hard Rock Captain Messi t-shirt, struck superhero poses, and answered some fun questions.

"My kids and I love watching superhero movies together, so it was really special to work with Hard Rock to create Captain Messi," said Lionel Messi. "I hope it helps inspire young fans and families to work hard and believe in themselves to do great things."

"We're thrilled to continue our incredible partnership with Lionel Messi and create a new way to represent all the joy he brings to people around the world," said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International.

