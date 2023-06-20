Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, VidCon, YouTube | Tagged: VidCon, youtube

YouTube Reveals Full VidCon 2023 Lineup Of Panels

YouTube has unveiled their complete schedule of events for VidCon 2023, as we now know what they have lined up for activities and panels.

YouTube decided to drop new details of what they have planned for VidCon 2023 as they revealed their full rundown of panels and activities. Every year the company usually has something planned, and this year is no exception as they have rolled out a series of panels to take place at the Anaheim Convention Center, as well as reaffirming themselves as both the title sponsor and exclusive livestream sponsor. W have the full rundown for you of everything you can expect when the event takes place from June 22nd-24th.

YOUTUBE DROP SHOP

Date: Thursday, June 22 – Saturday, June 24 from 9:00am – 6:30pm

Location: Anaheim Convention Center

Participants: AllyiahsFace, Blogilates, Christen Dominique, Dream, Sydney Morgan, Smosh and more surprise guests!

Check out what YouTube Shopping is all about at the Drop Shop – any immersive experience where fans can celebrate, explore and shop producers from the worlds of the Creators and brands they love, including Fenty Beauty, Levis, FootLocker, Newegg, Gamestop and more.

THE POWER OF GAMING COMMUNITIES ON YOUTUBE

Date: Thursday, June 22 at 10:00 – 11:00am

Location: Trending Stage presented by Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Participants: Leo Olebe, AyChristene, DrLupo, Fuslie, Ludwig, MatPat and Steph

Over 2 trillion views and 120 billion hours of gaming content watched across the world last year – the power of the Gaming community on YouTube is undeniable. Join our new Head of Gaming and YouTube Gaming Creators to talk about the magical world of Gaming on YouTube.

EARN WITH YOUTUBE SHOPPING'S NEW AFFILIATE PROGRAM

Date: Thursday, June 22 at 11:30am – 12:30pm

Location: Room 207

Participants: Bridget Dolan, Dr. Dray, Sydney Morgan, OHEMAA, Megan Black, Johnny Ross

The YouTube Shopping affiliate program makes it easy for your fans to seamlessly shop your content, while you earn more. In this session, YouTube Shopping's Bridget Dolan will share why the affiliate program at YouTube is different, and what it means for you. You'll also hear from creators and a top brand who have turned affiliate marketing into real opportunity. You won't want to miss out on some fun giveaways!

HOW LARGE MEDIA COS LEVERAGE MULTI-FORMAT ON YOUTUBE

Date: Thursday, June 22 at 12:00-12:45pm

Location: Ballroom D

Participants: Fede Goldenberg, Andrea Wolinetz, Michael Scogin, Danyel Mendoza

The largest media companies in the world like Disney, Paramount, WB-Discovery, NBCU, Netflix, and others have deep, sophisticated engagement on YouTube to drive monetization on the platform, and awareness/conversion off platform to SVOD, theaters, TV, and more. In this panel we will host representatives from these companies to explore how and why they found success with their multi-format strategies exploring Shorts, Clips, Long Form, Live, and Podcasts around movies and TV shows.

YOUTUBE INDUSTRY KEYNOTE

Date: Thursday, June 22 at 3:30 – 4:30pm

Location: Industry Track Mainstage

Participants: Amjad Hanif, Amber Scholl, Colin and Samir, LARRAY, SSSniperWolf

Join YouTube's Vice President of Product Management, Amjad Hanif, as he discusses YouTube and the creator landscape with some of today's top breakthrough creators.

CREATOR KEYNOTE: ENGAGE, CONNECT, GROW: HOW TO FIND YOUR FANS AND BUILD YOUR COMMUNITY

Date: Thursday, June 22 at 4:00 – 4:45pm

Location: Room 204

Participants: Siobhan Quinn, Milad Mirg, BENOFTHEWEEK, Haley Kalil

There's no better place than YouTube to find your fans and build an engaged, supportive audience that keeps showing up for you and your content. Join global YouTube product experts and top creators as they share insider tips, best practices, and real-world advice on how to grow and engage a loyal audience. Whether you're just starting out on YouTube or looking to take your channel to the next level, this panel will provide valuable insights and actionable tips for success.

HOW TO MAXIMIZE YOUR EARNING POTENTIAL ON YOUTUBE

Date: Friday, June 23 at 10:00 – 11:00am

Location: Room 204

Participants: Thomas Kim (TK), Andrew Leonard, Emily D. Baker, Anthony Padilla, Marissa Hill (ShadeTV), AyChristene

The YouTube Partner Program is evolving with lower eligibility requirements for fan funding and shopping monetization tools, and more ways to qualify and earn through Shorts. This creator panel will provide best practices for becoming a YouTube Partner and dive deep into creator stories of building careers on the platform.

BUILDING TRUST AND ADVOCACY WITH YOUTUBE SHOPPING

Date: Friday, June 23 at 11:00 – 11:45am

Location: Room 303AB

Participants: Michael Martin, Manny MUA

Viewers go to their favorite YouTube creators for trusted product recommendations more than any other platform. In this session, YouTube Shopping General Manager, Michael Martin, will break down YouTube Shopping, their new affiliate program and how it can help you reach new audiences, build loyalty and drive sales in conversation with a special guest. And, you won't want to miss some fun shopping inspired giveaways!

FROM SHORTS TO LONG-FORM: THE ALGORITHM EXPLAINED

Date: Friday, June 23 at 2:00 – 2:45pm

Location: Room 211AB

Participants: Todd Beaupré, Rene Ritchie

Breaking down the opportunities and concerns creators have around YouTube discovery and performance in a multi-option, multi-format world — the latest updates on the bridge between Shorts and long-form videos, multi-language videos, podcasts, and more.

GINORMO: ELEVATING AAPI STORYTELLING

Date: Saturday, June 24 at 5:30 – 6:30pm

Location: Spotlight Stage

Participants: Alan Chikin Chow, Ian Boggs, Jeenie.Weenie, Steven He, KallMeKris, Nathan Doan, Steve Joe, Mic Kovary, Janel Jimenez

Join us for Ginormo: Elevating AAPI Storytelling on YouTube, a screening and panel discussion of Ginormo!. The new 6-episode sci-fi metacomedy series co-created by Ken Mok, an Emmy nominated Producer, and Steven He, features an almost all Asian cast of 8 creators including: Steven He, Alan Chikin Chow, Ian Boggs, Jeenie.Weenie, Steven Ho, Kallmekris, Nathan Doan and Joma Tech.

