The Pepsi Challenge Arrives In Atlanta For The Weekend

The Pepsi Challenge is happening in Atlanta over the weekend, as they will be at several locations testing your tastebuds' knowledge

Article Summary The Pepsi Challenge brings its taste test tour to Atlanta, running from Thursday through Sunday.

Locations include The Interlock, Colony Square, Park Tavern, and Chastain Art Fest.

Participants blindly sample Pepsi Zero Sugar versus Coke Zero Sugar to pick their favorite.

Free 20oz Pepsi Zero Sugar bottles are given to everyone who takes the blind taste test.

PepsiCo is bringing The Pepsi Challenge to Coca-Cola's backyard, as they are holding the event this weekend in Atlanta. Starting Thursday (Have a Coke Day) and running all the way until Sunday afternoon, they will be in several locations in the Atlanta area, giving you a chance to put your tastebuds to the test to see if you can tell the difference between Papsi and Coke. This is basically just a friendly promotional thing they're doing; they're not actively attacking Coke at any of their locations in town. But it is kinda interesting to see if they fool anyone in a city that has prided itself on being the home of one of the biggest soda makers in the country.

The Pepsi Challenge in Atlanta

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Pepsi Challenge is back, showcasing the better-tasting Pepsi Zero Sugar. The multi-market tour, lasting through October, invites everyone to see if they prefer Pepsi Zero Sugar over its zero-sugar rival.

The Interlock at 1116 Howell Mill Rd NW: May 8 – 10, 12 – 7 p.m. ET

Colony Square at 1197 Peachtree St NE: May 9, 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET

Park Tavern at 500 10th St NE: May 10 – 11, 11:30 a.m. –7 p.m. ET

Chastain Art Fest at 4469 Stella Dr NW: May 10: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, May 11: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET





In addition, keep an eye out this Thursday and Friday as a Pepsi vehicle makes surprise stops and hands out refreshing samples across Atlanta.

Blind Taste Test: Participants are presented with two unmarked cups containing Pepsi Zero Sugar and Coke Zero Sugar.

Taste and Decide: Participants sample both cups, taking their time to decide which they prefer.

Make Your Choice: Participants select their favorite cola, triggering unique celebratory moments for those with great taste.

Score Pepsi: Pepsi will reward all participants with free 20oz bottle of Pepsi Zero Sugar, because even those with questionable taste deserve a second chance.

