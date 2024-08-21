Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Beef Jerky, Tajín, Tillamook, Tillamook Country Smoker

Tillamook Country Smoker Launches Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky

Do you wish you had the flavor of Tajín on your beek jerky? Wait no more as Tillamook Country Smoker has released a new flavor this week

Article Summary Tillamook Country Smoker debuts new Tajín flavored beef jerky, blending bold spices and premium beef.

First-ever Tajín infused jerky offers a unique zesty and mildly spicy taste for adventurous snackers.

Packed with protein, low in calories, and gluten-free, it's a health-conscious choice for mindful snackers.

Endorsed by both brands, this jerky promises rich, savory taste and is perfect for any snacking occasion.

Some news in the world of geeky food choices as Tillamook Country Smoker has launched a new Tajín flavor of beef jerky. The two companies have come together to create a unique version of their beef jerky offerings, as you're getting a slightly different kind of spice. We were sent some to try out, and they definitely have a kick to them, but they actually taste really great and aren't that overwhelming. We have more info and a couple of quotes from both companies below, as you can find this on shelves right now.

Tillamook Country SmokerTajín Flavored Beef Jerky

Tillamook's Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky is perfect for those who crave bold flavors and simple, high-quality ingredients. This innovative twist on traditional beef jerky is designed to delight taste buds and elevate the snacking experience. Tajín, the No. 1 chili lime seasoning in the U.S., is one of the hottest flavor trends across the country. This marks the first time Tajín is officially available in a beef jerky. Tajín's unique zesty and mildly spicy taste is perfectly complemented by Tillamook's premium beef, slow-smoked over real hardwood for an unbeatable flavor profile. Packed with protein, low in calories and gluten free, Tillamook's Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky is ideal for health-conscious consumers seeking better-for-you snacking options.

"With mindful snacking on the rise, our consumers are looking for a new, exciting twist on their go-to options. Tillamook's new Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky combines the best of both worlds: the rich, savory taste of premium beef jerky and the bold, spicy tang of Tajín seasoning," said Bree Randall, CMO of Tillamook Country Smoker. "Whether you're a longtime Tajín fan or trying it for the first time, this jerky is sure to impress."

"The partnership between Tajín Clásico seasoning and Tillamook Country Smoker offers consumers a convenient, better-for-you snack that is sure to satisfy their cravings, whether they are on an outdoor adventure or navigating the hustle of city life," said Haydee Fernández, Director of Alliances for Tajín USA International.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!