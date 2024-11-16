Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pepsi, pepsico

Pepsi Launches Undercover Cups Campaign For National Fast-Food Day

For National Fast-Food Day today, Pepsi has launched a new campaign in which they want you to try their soda with other fast foods

PepsiCo has launched a new campaign today as part of National Fast Food Day (November 16), in which they want you to try Pepsi with some different foods. Most people who frequent fast food places know that soda machines are often dominated by either Coke or Pepsi products. The new "Undercover Cups" ad encourages you to try their brand in some places where Coke is the primary choice, such as McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King. You can check out the ad above and more info from the campaign below, and feel free to mix it up today.

Pepsi – Undercover Cups

Hot on the (w)heels of "Pepsi Chase Cars," the undercover agents and their souped-up delivery cars return with Pepsi fountain machines built into the 'frunks,' ready to infiltrate the three popular burger chains – inside and out – to hand out ice-cold Pepsi in disguised cups. These daring agents put themselves in the crossfire of angry managers and bewildered customers to reveal a truth: burger lovers at McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's have been missing out on the ultimate taste experience. By surprising unsuspecting customers with ice-cold Pepsi in these disguised cups, they're showing how a refreshing Pepsi can elevate any burger, giving the meal its deserved cola companion. Fans can check out the "Undercover Cups" content on the Pepsi YouTube channel and can view additional cutdowns and bloopers across Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

"At Pepsi, we understand the power of great flavor, and nothing enhances the taste of your burger like an ice-cold Pepsi," said Jenny Danzi, Head of Brand Marketing – Pepsi. "Even when we're not on the fountain, we're going to help people score the optimal pairing, because nothing should stop you from enjoying your meal to the fullest. The citrusy sweetness and brown spice notes of Pepsi make it the ultimate burger companion. We're encouraging fans to stop leaving taste on the table and get the unbeatable Pepsi and burger pairing any and every time they want."

