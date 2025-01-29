Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Progresso, soup

Tomorrow Is The Last Chance To Snag Progresso Soup Drops

The last chance for you to ghet your hands on the new Progresso Soup Drops is tomorrow, unless they decide to keep making them

Progresso is giving fans of their soups one last chance to get their hands on the new Soup Drops item they released this month, as the sale happens tomorrow. For National Soup Month, the team decided to sell this new item, which is basically like having a can of coup in a small candy, like a menthol throat drop, only tastier. The sales have been happening every Thursday, and they have been selling them out on a regular basis. Tomorrow, January 30, will be the last time you can buy them. (Unless, you know, they're so popular that they bring them back.) They'll cost you $3.50 for the drops plus shipping, as they go on sale at 9am ET.

Progresso Soup Drops

While most folks flock to the cough drop aisle at the first sign of a cold, Progresso is here to say, "Hold my spoon!" Progresso Soup Drops deliver the classic, hearty flavor of Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup in a format that will definitely SOUPrise fans — it's a convenient hard candy drop — reminding you of the comfort you can find in a bowl of Progresso Soup. These savory drops are arriving for a limited time this month for National Soup Month, right at the height of cold and flu season. Now, there's no spoon needed to dive into the classic taste of the iconic Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle Soup, but you certainly can reach for the real thing if you're looking for that feeling of a hug in a bowl!

While this new savory hard candy may be a first for the brand, it will have soup fans feeling like they just slurped a spoonful of Progresso's iconic Chicken Noodle Soup that they know and love. That favorite flavor is packed into each drop — it's like broth, savory veggies, chicken, soft egg noodles and a hint of parsley have all been stirred up in a surprising way that's sure to wow your taste buds. And the best part is you can enjoy Soup Drops anywhere — in the carpool line, during a grocery run, while folding laundry, sitting at the doctor's office or hiding out under the covers. The coziness you crave is just one Drop away!

