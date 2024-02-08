Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Pete Davidson, super bowl, Totino's, Totino's Pizza Rolls

Totino's Pizza Rolls Recruits Pete Davidson For New Big Game Ads

Pete Davidson helps deliver some brand new flavor options for Totino's Pizza Rolls in the latest ads leading up to the Big Game.

General Mills has a new set of ads out for Totino's Pizza Rolls ahead of the Super Bowl, as they got Pete Davidson to promote some new flavors and delivery options. The company will be offering delivery options through a special website so you can get Totino's through Door Dash or Uber Eats on February 11. The only major catch to this is that it is only available in New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. To celebrate the delivery, the company got Davidson to stay in an all-new digital short where Davidson uses his "Pete's Fleet" of delivery robots to navigate New York City. In case you can't do delivery and want to buy them in advance, that website has also offered up a number of different recipes for you to try, including BUffalo Ranch, Nacho, Kansas City BBQ, and Parmesan Garlic recipes for you to make.

Totino's For The Big Game

With the Big Game just days away, I'm excited to share that for the first time ever Totino's is taking its Pizza Rolls out of the freezer section and delivering sizzling, fresh-out-of-the-oven pizza rolls in five exclusive recipes only on Sunday, February 11. The featured recipes are a nod to game day favorites as well as Kansas City and San Francisco fans and include Kansas City BBQ Pizza Rolls Snacks, Sweet Sesame SF Pizza Roll Snacks, Parmesan Garlic Pizza Roll Snacks, Buffalo Ranch Pizza Roll Snacks (pictured below) and Nacho Pizza Roll Snacks. Fans can visit TotinosHere.com for details on delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats in Las Vegas, New York, and Los Angeles on Game Day. And to make sure everyone is Game Day-ready, Totino's is also offering nationwide deals on grocery delivery via DoorDash, so fans outside the hot-and-fresh delivery zone can recreate the recipes at home with just a few simple ingredients.

