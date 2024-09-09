Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Tall Boys Only, Voodoo Ranger

Voodoo Ranger Releases New Tall Boys Only Campaign With Cologne

Voodoo Ranger has launched a brand new campaign they're calling Tall Boys Only, featuring a dating app and a special cologne

Voodoo Ranger has launched a brand new campaign for one of their new beers, as Tall Boys Only has gone live with a dating app and a new cologne. The crux of the website is to "find the 19.2oz can of your dreams," as you can now snag a number of their brews in an IPA tall boy can. But it goes beyond just marketing as they have a number of interactive elements, which we have more info here.

Voodoo Ranger – Tall Boys Only

Highlighting the brand's variety of 19.2oz IPA Tall Boy cans, Voodoo Ranger's new singles-seeking-singles destination includes everything you need to know about your favorite beers with profiles worth swiping right on. Whether you're into sweet Juice Force, irresistible Imperial or have your eye on smooth Tropic Force, finding a Tall Boy to crush is now easier than ever. Voodoo Ranger is stepping in to make sure no matter how your date goes, you have a good night with the Voodoo Ranger Bad Date Hotline. Consumers can text 'BAD DATE' to 1-231-2-RANGER, and Voodoo Ranger will call you with an "emergency" phone call, and a wild excuse to ditch your date if it's going south quickly. Once the escape has been made Voodoo Ranger, in partnership with Cash App, will randomly select bad date runaways to gift $5 to treat themselves to a Voodoo Ranger Tall Boy in place of that dud of a date.

"Whether it's dates gone wrong or endless swiping on apps, finding your match can be rough," said Voodoo Ranger Sr. Brand Manager Michelle Robertson. "Voodoo Ranger is bringing fun back to the dating scene, replacing bad dates with the can of your dreams."

On top of the campaign, they have also launched a special cologne called Eau De Hops as part of the promotion. We were sent some of it as part of the campaign, and yes, this smells exactly like a beer does if you just cracked open a can of beer. We even decided to experiment with it and spray a little on before going to a concert a week ago, and had a few people ask how many we had that night. It's kind of entertaining, but we don't recommend wearing it if you happen to be driving anywhere. if you absolutely want it, you can buy it from their merch website for $50.

