Wheaties & PlayStation Partner On Limited-Edition Spider-Man Box

Wheaties have teamed with PlayStation for a special limited-edition Spider-Man novelty box, which you can purchase today.

General Mills has partnered up with PlayStation to release a pair of special boxes of Wheaties, with the new limited-edition Spider-Man novelty box. Ahead of the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, they are releasing two specially designed boxes (with cereal in them, in case you were curious) depicting one of the two main protagonists from the new video game. You can choose between either Miles Morales in his black and red suit or an older Peter Parker in his red and black suit. What's more, working with Marvel, they will also be releasing a limited 500 versions that come in their own acrylic case, because people are insane and will honestly put a box of cereal on their shelves for the next 50 years, hoping they'll go up in value. In case you'd like to buy one of these boxes, you can do so on Wheaties' website this morning as sales kick off at 10:20am ET. We have more info below!

"The limited-edition Wheaties x Marvel's Spider-Man 2 cereal box featuring Marvel's Spider-Man 2 prequel comic and digital activation code for custom PlayStation Stars Digital Collectible for $45. The limited-edition Wheaties x Marvel's Spider-Man 2 cereal box featuring Marvel's Spider-Man 2 prequel comic in a custom acrylic case (only 500 of these cases available!) and digital activation code for custom PlayStation Stars Digital Collectible for $70. Perfect for collectors!"

"As the Breakfast of Champions, Wheaties is proud to highlight Spider-Man – a character who inspires the best in fans in any multiverse. Whether it be perseverance, commitment to do the right thing or willingness to serve their communities, Peter Parker and Miles Morales are true champions. To nod to the game's capability where players can quickly switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience their unique stories and try their new superpowers, the novelty, dual-facing Wheaties box highlights both Spider-Man characters. Each limited-edition box comes with a copy of the game's prequel comic, detailing the events that cause Peter and Miles to team up to face an all-new threat."

