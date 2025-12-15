Posted in: Hasbro, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Food, monopoly, Monopoly Steakhouse, Timeless Brands, VXT Capital

World's First Monopoly Steakhouse Comes To San Pedro Garza García

The world's first Monopoly Steakhouse is in the works, as the gastronomic concept inspired locale will launch in San Pedro Garza García

Timeless Brands, VXT Capital, and Hasbro have teamed up to create this premium, Monopoly-themed dining spot.

The steakhouse will fuse classic steakhouse elegance with Monopoly-inspired design, cuisine, and cocktails.

Diners can enjoy live music, exclusive merchandise, and a unique atmosphere celebrating Monopoly's legacy.

Timeless Brands, along with VXT Capital, has partnered with Hasbro to announce the world's first Monopoly Steakhouse. The location will be in San Pedro Garza García, which, if you're not aware, is in eastern Mexico, as the menu will feature a gastronomic concept inspired by the board game. The company released this logo and the concept image below, which kinda does look like they put a restaurant inside one of the fancy Deluxe Editions of the game. We have included more details and a couple of quotes from the announcement below, as we await the launch date.

Monopoly Steakhouse

Located in Plaza Áuriga, within the cosmopolitan city of San Pedro Garza García, the restaurant will offer a high-end culinary experience that fuses the elegance of a classic steakhouse with the creativity, humor, and distinctive and luxurious aesthetic of the Monopoly universe. From its architectural design to its menu, every detail has been crafted in collaboration with the Hasbro Global Experiences team to immerse guests in an environment of whimsical sophistication, with thoughtful touches from the game.

The menu has been carefully crafted by chefs specializing in prime cuts and contemporary international cuisine, designed for discerning guests seeking memorable experiences. Additionally, the restaurant will feature a signature bar with exclusive themed cocktails, live music, and a retail boutique offering bespoke and officially licensed Monopoly merchandise.

Slated to open early 2026, the project is the result of a strategic licensing agreement between Timeless Brands and Hasbro, aimed at setting a new benchmark for premium licensed dining experiences. REIL, part of VXT Capital, joins this initiative as an investment partner, reinforcing its commitment and confidence in Hasbro's projects. Together, the partners combine expertise in hospitality, concept development, and global brand management to bring to life a space that promises to redefine the steakhouse experience in Mexico.

"Monopoly Steakhouse is not just a restaurant; it's an experience where luxury and nostalgia meet," said Adrián J. Romero, CEO of Timeless Brands. "We aim to reinterpret the classic steakhouse with a contemporary approach—focused on excellence in food, mixology, and service—within an atmosphere that celebrates the legacy of the world's most famous board game."

"Monopoly is one of the most recognizable and celebrated brands in the world, and Monopoly Steakhouse is a great example of how we're expanding the experience beyond the board," said Matt Proulx, Senior Vice President of Global Experiences, Partnerships, and Music at Hasbro. "Together with Timeless Brands, we've created something that feels both unexpected and instantly familiar — a destination where fans can step into the world of Monopoly, enjoy an exceptional meal, and make lasting memories. It's imaginative, premium, and perfectly captures the spirit of play that defines Hasbro's Global Experiences portfolio."

