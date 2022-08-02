Dragon Warrior For NES Console Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature has put a rare, graded sealed copy of Dragon Warrior for the Nintendo Entertainment System up for auction! Known in Japan as Dragon Quest, this start to the Dragon Quest franchise as a whole was allegedly responsible for some of Japan's tougher laws regarding video game release dates, according to urban legends. In any event, prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, August 2nd, to place a bid on this wonderful NES game.

According to the rumors and legends pertaining to the "Dragon Quest laws," Enix's game series got so popular that the Japanese government expressly forbade the company from releasing any game in the franchise on a weekday. The legend goes on to say this is because the games affected the education of Japan's youth. However, this is just a myth, as Enix came to a voluntary agreement with Nintendo to release their games on Saturdays instead. Imagine such a game causing as big of a ruckus as that! Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

First print indicated by the bottom-most screenshot on the back of the box, which reads "Thy Hit decreased by 1," and on subsequent releases reads, "Thy Hit Points decreased by 2." First game in Nintendo's Dragon Warrior / Dragon Quest roleplaying game (RPG) franchise. Wata notes, "Fading on box."

If you wish to place a bid on this sealed copy of Dragon Warrior, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, August 2nd, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!