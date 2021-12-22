The Hyenas From The Lion King Didn't Do Anything Wrong

You know what I think about a lot? The lies Mufasa tells! Ever since initially seeing The Lion King as a kid, I felt sympathy for the hyenas. Banzai, Shenzi, and Ed were banished from the Pride Lands, and for what? Because they were predators that would go after lions as well, and lions, as the rulers of the Pride Lands, couldn't have that. Mufasa tells Simba all about how it's okay to eat gazelle because it's all part of the circle of life, but when the circle comes back around to Banzai trying to take a bite out of Simba — suddenly it's a problem! If you, like me, are a big fan of the misunderstood, maligned hyenas from The Lion King, you should check out this production cel from a 1995 episode of the spinoff animated series, The Lion King's Timone and Pumbaa. This cel is currently featured on auction at Heritage.

Taking place after the events in the original blockbuster animated feature, this series centered on secondary characters from the film. Here are the three dim-witted hyenas Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed, those Pride Lands outcasts who were devoted to the evil lion Scar, in an original hand-painted 3-cel production setup. The trio were featured in their own segments, called "The Laughing Hyenas" which focused on their hunt for food. This particular cel is from the Episode 6 segment, "Big Top Breakfast" that originally aired on 10/13/1995. The combined image size of all three is approximately 9.75" x 6.125". The jungle background is a carefully selected print, added for presentation purposes. The setup, which includes a clear protective acetate overlay and a silver Walt Disney Television seal, is matted with an opening of 11" x 8.5", and an overall mat size of 18" x 14". Setup condition is Very Good, with minor handling and edge wear.

The Lion King fans can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this awesome production cel setup. Best of luck, everyone!