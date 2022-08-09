Kingdom Hearts II For PlayStation 2 Up For Auction At Heritage

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed version of Kingdom Hearts II for the Sony PlayStation 2 console up for auction! Sora, Donald, and Goofy are all back on duty, this time trying to piece together what has happened to Sora's friends, Riku and Kairi. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, August 9th, to place a bid on this iconic entry in Square Enix's famous Kindgom Hearts franchise of video games.

The front face of the sealed, graded copy of Kingdom Hearts II for the Sony PlayStation 2. Currently available at auction on Heritage Auctions' website.
The front face of the sealed, graded copy of Kingdom Hearts II for the Sony PlayStation 2. Currently available at auction on Heritage Auctions' website.

In Kingdom Hearts II, you play as Sora, a boy who had previously lost many, if not all, of his memories while traversing Castle Oblivion, a hold (in many senses of the word!) controlled by Organization XIII, a mysterious group of thirteen individuals who are decidedly bereft of their souls. Many questions about Organization XIII and its members are left unanswered by the end of Kingdom Hearts II, but are mostly explained by the end of the franchise. In the meantime, many of the characters introduced in this game have become fan-favorites because of this game. Furthermore, according to this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Kingdom Hearts II – Wata 9.0 A+ Sealed [Foil], PS2 Square Enix 2006 USA. Game features a cross-over storyline that puts both popular Final Fantasy characters and Disney characters among its own original cast. Directed by Tetsuya Nomura, produced by Shinji Hashimoto and Yoshinori Kitase, music composed by Yoko Shimomura. Video game for Sony PlayStation 2.

The back face of the sealed, graded copy of Kingdom Hearts II for the Sony PlayStation 2. Currently available at auction on Heritage Auctions' website.
The back face of the sealed, graded copy of Kingdom Hearts II for the Sony PlayStation 2. Currently available at auction on Heritage Auctions' website.

If you wish to place a bid on this splendid Kingdom Hearts game, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, August 9th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!

Games Sponsored

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Joshua Nelson

Josh Nelson is a Magic: The Gathering deckbuilding savant, a self-proclaimed scholar of all things Sweeney Todd, and, of course, a writer for Bleeding Cool. In their downtime, Josh can be found painting models, playing Magic, or possibly preaching about the horrors and merits of anthropophagy. You can find them on Twitter at @Burning_Inquiry for all your burning inquiries.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.