Kingdom Hearts II For PlayStation 2 Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed version of Kingdom Hearts II for the Sony PlayStation 2 console up for auction! Sora, Donald, and Goofy are all back on duty, this time trying to piece together what has happened to Sora's friends, Riku and Kairi. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, August 9th, to place a bid on this iconic entry in Square Enix's famous Kindgom Hearts franchise of video games.

In Kingdom Hearts II, you play as Sora, a boy who had previously lost many, if not all, of his memories while traversing Castle Oblivion, a hold (in many senses of the word!) controlled by Organization XIII, a mysterious group of thirteen individuals who are decidedly bereft of their souls. Many questions about Organization XIII and its members are left unanswered by the end of Kingdom Hearts II, but are mostly explained by the end of the franchise. In the meantime, many of the characters introduced in this game have become fan-favorites because of this game. Furthermore, according to this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Kingdom Hearts II – Wata 9.0 A+ Sealed [Foil], PS2 Square Enix 2006 USA. Game features a cross-over storyline that puts both popular Final Fantasy characters and Disney characters among its own original cast. Directed by Tetsuya Nomura, produced by Shinji Hashimoto and Yoshinori Kitase, music composed by Yoko Shimomura. Video game for Sony PlayStation 2.

If you wish to place a bid on this splendid Kingdom Hearts game, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, August 9th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!