Pokémon Pinball Japanese Copy Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that mainly deals in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, Japanese-language copy of Pokémon Pinball for the Nintendo Game Boy Color handheld gaming device up for auction! Fans of the Pokémon franchise may remember that this was the first game for the handheld to feature a rumble pack, once again making the franchise the first to innovate handheld devices not only for Nintendo but the entire video game industry. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, August 16th, to place a bid on this excellent retro video game.

In Pokémon Pinball, the goal is to catch all 150 species of Pokémon creatures. In this process, you will have two pinball tables to traverse, much like the two different versions of the original main game prior to Pokémon Yellow Version, Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green. These tables will take you to different locations from the beloved first generation of the game franchise, from Viridian City through Lavender Town, Cinnabar Island, and even beyond! Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Pinball – VGA 85 NM+ [Japanese Version], GBC Nintendo 1999 JPN. The battery-powered rumble feature in the cartridge is intended to make the game feel like a real pinball machine. As in many standard Pokémon games, the player can catch up to 150 monsters.

If you wish to place a bid on this Japanese copy of Pokémon Pinball, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, August 16th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!