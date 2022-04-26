Pokémon TCG: 2x WB Black Star 1st Movie Promos Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put two of the WB Black Star promotional cards from Pokémon: The First Movie up for auction! These two promo cards from the Pokémon Trading Card Game are a big deal due to being two of the more sought-after cards from that promotion and being two of the first promos in the Pokémon TCG's English release. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, April 26th, to place a bid on this pair of exceptional Pokémon cards.

Pokémon: The First Movie, also known as Mewtwo Strikes Back!, was the first time that promotional cards (Wizards of the Coast's "Black Star" promos) were widely released to a public audience and from then on, the company issued quite a few Black Star promos for a variety of different reasons and events. These two, alongside a copy of Electabuzz and, of course, a copy of Pikachu, were stamped with a gold leafing that denoted that these cards were a promotional tie-in with the first Pokémon film. Furthermore, according to this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The first Pokémon movie, Mewtwo Strikes Back (also aptly known as Pokémon: The First Movie), was devoted to these Pokémon, the genetically engineered Mewtwo and its clone Mew. Offered in this lot are 2 Promotional cards that were received while watching the movie in the Movie Theater; Mewtwo and Dragonite. The artwork was done by Ken Sugimori and Yoshinao Aoki.

If you wish to place a bid on these two cards from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, April 26th, to do so. You can find the auction listing for these cards on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!