Pokémon TCG: Graded Holofoil Espeon Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals primarily in auction lots and listings pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar items of a collectible nature, has put a rare, grade-8.5 holofoil copy of Espeon from the Neo Discovery expansion set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Espeon is one of two evolutions of Eevee in the Pokémon TCG set, the other being Umbreon. Prospective bidders will have until Tuesday, January 11th, to place a bid on this stunning card from the game.

Espeon is an interesting Pokémon in that it requires the trainer to evolve Eevee into it only during the daytime. A strong Psychic-type creature in all games after Pokémon Red, Blue, and Yellow, Espeon also cannot be an evolutionary option for Eevee in the games Pokémon FireRed or Pokémon LeafGreen. Furthermore, according to the card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

In the beginning Eevee was able to evolve into 3 different Pokémon depending on the stone it was exposed to however, over time its been discovered that Eevee has a total of 8 evolutions! One of the evolutions includes Espeon, featured in this high-grade card! The evolution occurs when Eevee has high levels of friendship with its trainer and the trainer is holding a Sun Shard in his/her bag [note: this evolutionary method only applies in Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness.]. The artwork was done by Atsuko Nishida.

If you wish to place a bid on this beautifully preserved holofoil card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have until Tuesday, January 11th to do so. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!