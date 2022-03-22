Pokémon TCG: League Challenge Promo Mew Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings pertaining primarily to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare promotional League Challenge copy of Mew from the XY Evolutions expansion set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Originally released as a promotional card when Wizards of the Coast ran operations for the Pokémon TCG years ago, this card was re-released under The Pokémon Company's handling of the trading card game with their homage to those days of yore. Prospective bidders will only have until Tuesday, March 22nd, to place a bid on this very cool graded Pokémon card.

According to memes and other cultural markers revolving around the Pokémon franchise as a whole, Mew is one of four Pokémon that can be considered the "first" of the line of creatures (the other three are Bulbasaur, Rhydon, and Arceus, all given that title for very different reasons), so it's quite fitting that Mew be included in this expansion set, especially as one of the promotional cards for the League Challenge of the time. Furthermore, according to the card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The League Challenge consists of tournaments introduced after the overhaul of The Play! This league gave players the opportunity to earn up to 15 Championship Points and have a Best Finish Limit of 2 per season. They give 1 Play! Points and special variant cards available to those who placed in the top four in each age division. Held once per month at a select Pokemon League locations, these tournaments may use the Standard or Expanded format. League Challenge events consist of only Swiss round without top cut to single-elimination rounds. Offered in this lot is a card that was rewarded to the 2nd Place winner that was in the Pokemon League Evolutions Season League Challenge. PSA graded this card and awarded a Mint 9 grade. The artwork for this card was done by Ken Sugimori. PSA certified 41 graded Mint 9 and 22 higher in grade.

If you wish to place a bid on this beautifully-preserved copy of Mew from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, March 22nd, to do so. You can find this card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!