Pokémon TCG: Rocket's Mewtwo Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded 1st Edition copy of Rocket's Mewtwo from Gym Challenge, a set for the Pokémon Trading Card Game, up for auction! Rocket's Mewtwo was such a fan-favorite card in the Pokémon TCG that they printed it in a souped-up form with Rocket's Mewtwo EX a few years later after The Pokémon Company took the rights to the game back from Wizards of the Coast! Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, July 20th, to place a bid on this excellent and superbly well-preserved trading card.

This card was probably best known for its Juxtapose attack, which switches its damage counters with the opposing Pokémon's. In addition to its attacks, Rocket's Mewtwo was a really cool "what if?" card in that it made young players consider the implications of if Team Rocket had gained control of Mewtwo, the most dangerous Pokémon in existence (at the time). Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The Pokémon featured on this card was the main antagonist of the film Pokémon: The First Movie, Mewtwo! In the movie, Mewtwo is a genetic duplicate of Mew and was created by the evil organization Team Rocket. It looks like Mewtwo has returned to his creators, as the card is titled Rocket's Mewtwo! CGC has awarded the following sub-grades: centering (9), surface (9.5), corners (9), and edges (9.5). The artwork was done by Shinichi Yoshida. CGC certified 60 copies earning Mint 9 grade and 9 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this awesome and thought-provoking Pokémon TCG card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, July 20th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!