Pokémon Yellow Graded & Sealed Game Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare graded copy of Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition, a game for the Nintendo Game Boy handheld gaming device, up for auction! This game is important as it is the first "third game" in the Pokémon franchise, sparking many third games in the series. It also springboards off of the success of not only its predecessors but also the Pokémon TV series. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, September 27th, to place a bid on this ultra-iconic Pokémon video game.

In all actuality, this game is decidedly more difficult than its predecessors, Pokémon Red Version and Pokémon Ble Version. Players so badly wanted to start the games off with a Pikachu that they didn't realize the immense difficulty that comes with dealing with Brock, the first Gym Leader of the game, and his Rock-type Pokémon. However, the game's developers made a few adjustments to facilitate a slightly more reasonable win against him by putting Mankey in an earlier route. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition – Wata 9.4 A Sealed [No ESRB], Game Boy Nintendo 1999 USA. Enhanced version of Red and Blue for Nintendo's Game Boy released one year after those games. Added a Pikachu that would follow the player in the game. Allowed the player to obtain all three original starters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Produced in part by Shigeru Miyamoto and Directed by Satoshi Tajiri. Music composed by Junichi Masuda. Cover art by Ken Sugimori. Fifth best-selling Game Boy game at 14.6 million copies.

If you wish to place a bid on this copy of Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, September 27th, to do so.