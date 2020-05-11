13 Reasons Why Previews Final Season with Table Read Teaser

Wherever you land in the debate over the series' depiction of teen suicide, there's no debating that the first season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why was a different kind of drama that started some very important conversations across the country and around the world. Though subsequent seasons would focus on those left behind, the impact of Hannah's (Katherine Langford) death would send ripple effects in every direction. From a near-school shooting to the murder of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), the students of Liberty High have suffered for their secrets.

From the looks of the behind-the-scenes teaser for the fourth and final season, it appears those secrets are finally coming home to stay. Set to return for its final 10 episodes on June 5, our soon-to-be graduates will have to face the ramifications of protecting a killer even after the person innocent of the crime was killed in prison (can you tell we're still trying to be spoiler-friendly?). At least they get to do it to the tune of "The Night We Met" by Lord Huron.

13 Reasons Why season 4: In the series' final season, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.

Last summer, Netflix and series creator Brian Yorkey announced, in conjunction with a number of health and human service organizations, the decision to edit the realistic depiction of Hannah's suicide, with the streaming giant expressing what lead to the move in the following statement:

"We've heard from many young people that '13 Reasons Why' encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help—often for the first time. As we prepare to launch season three later this summer, we've been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we've decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season one."