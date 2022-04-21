3 Matches From AEW Dynamite That Were Just So Disrespectful to WWE

Last night, WWE was once again the subject of BULLYING when AEW and NJPW announced a very unfair collaboration for the upcoming Forbidden Door show that will see both companies team up to put on a PPV that unfairly targets WWE. Auughh man! So unfair! Making things worse, Bleeding Cool didn't let The Chadster write the stories on that, meaning AEW and NJPW got away with refusing to BE A STAR without someone like The Chadster to STAND UP FOR WWE. But the big announcement was far from the only thing that happened this week on AEW Dynamite that was, in The Chadster's opinion, hugely disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business.

The main event of Dynamite saw Darby Allin defeat Andrade El Ídolo in a Coffin Match. It's hard to decide what the most disrespectful thing about this match was. The fact that only The Undertaker should ever be allowed to do a coffin match was one thing. The match's highly entertaining action and spots, such as the viral moment when Sting was found in the crowd disguised as… Sting, are another contender for things that show Tony Khan has zero respect for the wrestling business. But maybe the worse was The Hardys appearing at the end of the match to make Darby Allin seem like such a big deal, which is just so disrespectful because Darby Allin is a homegrown talent and not someone who first became famous in WWE, so why is he being treated like such a big deal?!

Another match that really cheesed off The Chadster on AEW Dynamite last night was the opening bout between CM Punk and Dustin Rhodes. This was another one that The Chadster found disrespectful on multiple levels, from the in-ring action that further spoiled wrestling fans and will have them expecting more of the same from other wrestling shows, to the mutual respect shown between Punk and Rhodes even though both are traitors who literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back when they went to AEW. But probably the most disrespectful thing was how Hangman Page came out to stare down Punk after the match, hinting at a championship match between the two when the wrestling business is supposed to be taking it easy and coasting for nine months now that WrestleMania is over. Now, thanks to AEW, WWE will have to work harder and that just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business.

But the straw that broke The Chadster's back had to be the match between Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Danielle Kamela. Once again, exciting in-ring action gave wrestling fans the wrong impression of what Sports Entertainment is supposed to be like, but what really got The Chadster's goat was the aftermath of the match, where Baker cut a promo to the adulation of the Pittsburgh crowd, which AEW didn't even try to censor even though Baker is traditionally a heel. If AEW continues to let the fans just voice their opinion like that it will completely ruin wrestling, which is why The Chadster personally thought wrestling was better during the early days o the pandemic when it took place in completely silent buildings with no fans to ruin everything. Baker seems headed for a collision with Jade Cargill, which is just so disrespectful because both women are products of AEW's women's division and it's so unfair for it to produce new stars when WWE has recently fired so many perfectly good ones. Of course, The Chadster would be mad if those stars signed with AEW too, but at least then The Chadster could finally see Nia Jax on TV again.

Once again, AEW Dynamite proved that Tony Khan has zero respect for the wrestling business, and thanks to last night's episode of Dynamite, The Chadster foresees another 90 days at least of continued sexual impotence, which is just so unfair. And just for a bonus way to cheese The Chadster off…

Tony Khan The Chadster will never forgive you for this. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.

