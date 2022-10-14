4 Matches for Tonight's AEW Rampage Cheesing The Chadster Off So Bad

AEW Rampage is back on the air tonight, and The Chadster is incredibly cheesed off about it! One of these days, Tony Khan is going to have to realize that Friday belongs to WWE Smackdown and that AEW has no place on that, or any night. Dang it, Bray Wyatt is probably going to be on Smackdown tonight! Couldn't Tony Khan give The Chadster a break, just this once?!

The Chadster is just about ready to snap! Every Friday night, it's the same thing – he has to suffer through worrying about AEW Rampage while trying to enjoy WWE Smackdown. And The Chadster knows that Tony Khan is doing this on purpose, just to spite him! And to make matters worse, Keighleyanne always seems to be texting with Gary during Smackdown. It's just not fair! If it wasn't for AEW Rampage, The Chadster knows that Keighleyanne would give The Chadster, and The Chadster's beloved WWE, her full attention.

With that in mind, here's what's happening on AEW Rampage tonight, presented with these UNSOLICITED PICS that Tony Khan keeps sending The Chadster! Auuugh man! So unfair!

1. The Blackpool Combat Club in Tag Team Action on AEW Rampage

The Chadster is absolutely disgusted that Tony Khan would book both Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, two stars who would be nothing without their time in WWE, in a tag team match against The Butcher and The Blade on the same night as WWE Smackdown. It's just so disrespectful!

2. Ethan Page vs. Isiah Kassidy with Matt Hardy's Contract on the Line

Tony Khan thinks that it's funny to book matches where wrestlers' contracts can be won and lost in a match? If Isiah Kassidy wins, Private Party will be free, but if Ethan Page wins, Matt Hardy's contract will also belong to The Firm. In The Chadster's opinion, once someone signs a contract, it should be for life, so all those wrestlers who literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by signing with AEW should still be loyal to WWE!

3. Trios Action on AEW Rampage

FTR and Shawn Spears will team up to face Brian Cage and Gates of Agony on AEW Rampage tonight, and The Chadster is ready to lose his dang mind. Not only does this show have a one-on-one match, but it also has a two-on-two match, and now a three-on-three match too? What's next? A women's match?!

4. Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay on AEW Rampage

You know what? If this isn't proof that Tony Khan is out to get The Chadster, The Chadster doesn't know what it will take for you people to believe him.

One of these days, Tony Khan is going to realize that he's messing with The Chadster's life, and he's going to regret it! The Chadster is done putting up with this nonsense! He's going to make Tony Khan wish he never started AEW! How? By continuing to tell the truth about AEW as professional wrestling's only unbiased journalist. Well, except for Ryan Satin. And maybe Ariel Helwani. But that's it! Everyone else is on Toyn Khan's payroll, including The Chadster's own editor, Ray Flook!

But The Chadster will never give up the good fight against AEW, no matter how much Tony Khan tries to silence him! The Chadster will never give up, because he knows that he is in the right! He will continue to speak the truth and expose AEW for the fraud it is! Until then, he'll just have to keep watching Smackdown alone while Keighleyanne texts with Gary, and try to ignore the fact that AEW Rampage is going to air tonight and RUIN THE CHADSTER'S ENTIRE WEEKEND!

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, wrestling