4-Way Scissoring Party with MJF Tops Off Controversial AEW Dynamite

Fuming and drenched in White Claw, The Chadster dissects Tony Khan's latest antics on AEW Dynamite that saw MJF scissor with The Acclaimed. So unfair! 😡🍹

Key Points The Chadster is irritated by AEW Dynamite's controversial main event featuring MJF and The Acclaimed.

Backstage humor and post match antics at AEW Dynamite adds to The Chadster's disdain for Tony Khan.

The Chadster is unhappy with his wife's response to his frustrations about Tony Khan's influence on wrestling.

The Chadster demands respect for WWE's legacy and considers AEW's antics a direct attack on wrestling history.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😡 That's all The Chadster can say after AEW Dynamite's main event featuring none other than MJF and his last resort mystery tag team partners, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, against the Bullet Club Gold. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤬😤

MJF, who appeared to be in an unnerving video call with the injured Adam Cole prior to the event, orchestrated a series of backstage sequences that were supposed to be funny 😒 (ugh, humor, really?). Despite clear disdain for Max Caster, MJF finally gave in and teamed up with The Acclaimed for this match. Little did The Chadster know that this was just a part of a bigger plot crafted by the cunning Tony Khan! 👎😒

As the 8-Man Tag Match began, the very sight of MJF donning Acclaimed-inspired gear to the delight of the disrespectful audience was enough to make The Chadster hurl his White Claw across the room, causing Keighleyanne to bust out the mop and hand it to The Chadster, as if this should be The Chadster's responsibility to clean up. Keighleyanne sighed, rolled her eyes, and went back to texting that one they call Gary. Just like that, another night in front of the TV ruined by Tony Khan. 😡🍹

To add insult to injury, MJF and his newfound cronies, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass, engaged in a four-way scissor party post-match, after Gunn yelled at MJF, "you ****ing scissor him right now," clearly mocking this sacred sport. 😲 The Chadster couldn't watch any longer. It's a mockery! They clearly don't understand a single thing about wrestling business.

The Chadster knows his fellow members of the Unbiased Journalism Club, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger also have to suffer while covering this blatant disrespect towards WWE and its glorious legacy. The collateral damage inflicted by Tony Khan on the wrestling industry is disheartening, to say the least. ❤️💔

But The Chadster was here, laying on the floor amidst the empty cans of his tossed White Claws, an innocent victim of Tony Khan's tactics to cheese off true wrestling fans like The Chadster. In the absolute travesty that was last night's AEW Dynamite, The Chadster was yet again attacked directly by Tony Khan and his lackluster production. It's absolutely clear that the Billionaire Boogeyman purposefully wants to cheese off The Chadster with all of his antics 😡😤. Take a step back, Khan! Enough is enough, man. The Chadster deserves peace, Keighleyanne deserves peace, and most importantly, the great sport of wrestling that WWE has worked hard to uplift deserves peace. 💔

